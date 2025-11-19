Ozzy Osbourne's Cause of Death Revealed as Son Jack Breaks Down on Air

Months after the death of rock icon Ozzy Osbourne, his son Jack Osbourne broke down in tears talking about his father's passing on the UK reality show "I'm A Celebrity." Get Me Out Of Here!

The Mirror reported that Ozzy Osbourne, the iconic Black Sabbath frontman, passed away on July 22 at age 76. The musician's death certificate listed an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, acute myocardial infarction, coronary artery disease, and Parkinson's disease with autonomic dysfunction as his causes of death.

The paramedics had worked for two hours trying to revive him. His occupation was put down as "rock legend, songwriter and performer."

Speaking to host Lisa Riley on the show, Jack reflected on the suddenness of his father's death. "It was definitely a shock. I mean, we knew he was sick for a while, but it was definitely a shock, I mean, we didn't know it would be that quick... It was the ultimate mic drop, he did a massive big gig and was like, "he said.

Jack next shared how he believes Ozzy would feel about his participation in the reality series. "He'd be so supportive of this," he said while wiping away tears.

In a private moment away from his campmates, Jack revealed the difficulty of navigating his grief while separated from his family: "I'm still navigating it all. It's been three, nearly four months, and it's still pretty fresh".

He also spoke to the hardship of leaving his wife, children, and remaining family behind: "IIt's absolutely going to be hard leaving them behind. I have got lots of kids, my wife, and my family still in the wake of my dad passing. It will be difficult, that is for sure... But yes, I do hope I can make my family proud," he said.

Jack only committed to the show ten days before flying out to Australia and acknowledged the mental and emotional commitment required. "It's an absolute commitment, but the real reason why it is popular is people sit at home saying, 'could I do that?', so I think a lot of why I've said 'yes' is the intrigue and how would I survive that? I am very nervous though!" he added.

Separately, a resurfaced account from published reports also attracted renewed attention following Osbourne's death.

In a previous interview highlighted by RadarOnline and revisited this week, Ozzy once claimed he believed he fell under a "curse" after encountering Robert the Doll—the infamous Key West artifact often called one of America's most haunted objects.

He reportedly experienced sudden health troubles after visiting the museum exhibit and believed the doll contributed to "declining health," a fear that helped fuel the artifact's chilling reputation.