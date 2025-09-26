Bruce Springsteen Calls Trump ‘Corrupt and Treasonous’ in Fiery Interview

Bruce Springsteen isn't holding back when it comes to former President Donald Trump.

In a newly released Time magazine cover story on September 25, the legendary rocker called Trump's administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous," sparking renewed attention on his outspoken political views.

Springsteen, 74, made the comments while reflecting on a fiery speech he gave during his "Land of Hope and Dreams" tour kickoff in Manchester, England.

According to Yahoo, that same speech was included on his "Land of Hope and Dreams" EP, released in May. "I'm going to stay true to who I've tried to be... I can't give these guys a free pass," he told sources, referring to Trump and his political allies.

Trump fired back just two days later on his Truth Social platform, calling Springsteen a "jerk" and "dumb as a rock," and accusing him of lacking talent.

But Springsteen wasn't fazed. "I couldn't care less what he thinks about me," the singer said.

"He's the living personification of what the 25th Amendment and impeachment were for. If Congress had any guts, he'd be consigned to the trash heap of history."

Springsteen Slams Trump, Warns of Voter Complacency

Springsteen has previously endorsed Democratic candidates, most recently Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election.

His support for her drew backlash from Trump, who also targeted Beyoncé, accusing both of being part of an "illegal election scam." Those claims were later proven false, Billboard reported.

In the Time interview, Springsteen criticized not only Trump but also voters who supported him. "A lot of people bought into his lies," he said.

Springsteen criticized Trump, saying the former president only looks out for himself and the wealthy elite who backed him during his inauguration.

He added, "You have to face the fact that a good number of Americans are simply comfortable with his politics of power and dominance."

Springsteen didn't spare the Democratic Party either, emphasizing that the country needs a stronger alternative or a Democratic leader who can truly connect with the majority of Americans.

Up next, fans can expect "Nebraska '82: Expanded Edition"—a five-disc box set arriving October 12.