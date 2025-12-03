Miley Cyrus Addresses Emotional Reason for Dedicating 'Secrets' to Dad Billy Ray Amid Reconciliation

Miley Cyrus has shared the heartfelt reason behind dedicating her latest song, Secrets, to her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus.

The Grammy-winning singer released the track in September as a gesture of love following a period of estrangement from her father.

"Songs outlive us all," Miley told E! News at the global premiere of "Avatar: Fire and Ash" in Hollywood.

She explained that releasing music for someone you love adds to their legacy, and noted how honored Billy Ray felt by the dedication.

Writing "Secrets" was a full-circle moment, she reflected, recalling childhood memories of playing songs for her dad on her guitar.

The emotional ballad, co-written with Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood, doubled as a birthday gift for Billy Ray, who turned 64 in August.

Miley described the song as a "peace offering," a way to reconnect after years of family tension and a brief estrangement.

She told Monica Lewinsky on her podcast that she wanted to create a space where her dad felt safe sharing family struggles with her.

Miley Cyrus: Music Heals Family Tensions

Miley also reflected on the long-standing tension in her family that predated her parents' 2022 divorce.

She admitted that at one point, "half of us weren't speaking to each other," and described the situation as "emotional hoarding," with unresolved issues piling up over the years.

To mend their strained relationship, Miley said she focused first on bringing happiness and joy back into their lives before addressing deeper conversations.

The song's release had a profound emotional impact. According to People, Miley revealed on CBS News' Sunday Morning that her dad cried when he first heard it, an unusual sight for the rarely emotional country star.

"You don't see your dad cry a lot... I just haven't really seen that," she said. She noted that for them, music is the most natural way to communicate, often replacing long conversations or therapy sessions.

Billy Ray later shared on Instagram that one song can sometimes do more for the soul than a million therapy sessions.

On Instagram, she wrote that it was created as a peace offering for someone she had temporarily lost but always loved.

She emphasized that her family is now on better terms, "putting those lines of communication back together" and reconnecting through the music that has always united them.