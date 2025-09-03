Miley Cyrus Credits Finding Love to Learning Beyond Her Mom's 'Hot Guy' Advice

Miley Cyrus reflected on how her mother's guidance in dating influenced her search for true love, admitting that while it shaped her outlook, it sometimes led her in the wrong direction.

In a new interview with The Cut published Tuesday, September 2, the 32-year-old singer shared that her mom, Tish Cyrus, often encouraged her to stay with men simply because they were attractive.

"Mom's always wanted me to stay with the wrong guy 'cause they're hot," Miley admitted.

Tish, 58, lightheartedly defended her outlook, joking that with time, attraction at least makes things more enjoyable, even if the relationship itself changes.

For Miley, however, her priorities shifted as she grew older. She explained that being with someone who treats her well was far more important than looks alone.

"I ended up with a person who means a lot to me and treats me really well and respects me," she said about her relationship with drummer Maxx Morando, US Magazine reported.

Miley admitted she had to figure things out on her own, explaining that some of the advice from her mom initially led her down the wrong path before she discovered the right approach herself.

‘Mom's always wanted me to stay with the wrong guy cause they're hot’ MILEY 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/MUqTqjhcvI — Miley Nation (@MileyNation13) September 2, 2025

Miley Cyrus Learned Love Lessons Beyond Her Mom's Advice

Miley has been dating Morando, 26, since 2021. Before that, she was linked to several high-profile partners, including Nick Jonas, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Cody Simpson, and actor Liam Hemsworth, whom she married in 2018 before their divorce was finalized in 2020.

According to People, during the conversation, Miley's sister Brandi also chimed in, joking that her boyfriend, Matt Southcombe, is "hot as hell."

Miley agreed that looks can be a bonus but doubled down on the value of respect. "My man's hot as hell too. But my man also respects me," she said.

Brandi added that their mom's perspective has changed over the years, pointing to her marriage to "Prison Break" star Dominic Purcell in 2023.

Miley echoed that thought, saying, "That's because she found someone that is hot and respects her. That's always the goal."

In June, Tish shared on her "Sorry We're Cyrus" podcast that she felt proud of her daughters, noting they were both in happy and healthy relationships.

"I love love and I think that they have been much more cautious in love than I was, and taken longer to make sure it's the right person."