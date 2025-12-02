Diddy Calls Out 50 Cent's New Doc as 'Shameful' and 'Unequivocally False'

Diddy is pushing back publicly against a new Netflix docuseries that revisits the numerous allegations made against him, calling the project "illegal" and a targeted attack.

"The four-part series, Sean Combs: The Reckoning," is produced by 50 Cent's G-Unit Film & Television and debuts on December 2. AllHipHop first reported the controversy, revealing the intensifying dispute between the two longtime rivals.

The docuseries takes a look at years of accusations, including abuse and sexual assault claims, that have led to more than 100 civil lawsuits and a federal investigation. Combs is currently serving a four-year sentence at Fort Dix.

A spokesperson from Combs provided a strong statement to The Hollywood Reporter. The statement read, "Netflix's so-called 'documentary' is a shameful hit piece. Today's GMA teaser confirms that Netflix relied on stolen footage that was never authorized for release."

A report from Variety, the representative added additional criticism regarding ownership of Combs' personal archives. "As Netflix and CEO Ted Sarandos know, Mr. Combs has been amassing footage since he was 19 to tell his own story, in his own way. It is fundamentally unfair, and illegal, for Netflix to misappropriate that work."

The spokesperson further referred to 50 Cent's involvement: "It is equally staggering that Netflix handed creative control to Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson — a longtime adversary with a personal vendetta who has spent too much time slandering Mr. Combs."

The situation was also framed as a breach of trust in the statement. The quote that follows comes after a neutral sentence that introduced the shift in tone. The spokesperson added, "Beyond the legal issues, this is a personal breach of trust. Mr. Combs has long respected Ted Sarandos and admired the legacy of [Sarandos' late father-in-law] Clarence Avant. For Netflix to give his life story to someone who has publicly attacked him for decades feels like an unnecessary and deeply personal affront."

Earlier Monday, 50 Cent addressed the controversy in an appearance on Good Morning America. "If I didn't say anything, you would have you would interpret it as Hip-Hop is fine with his behaviors," the producer told the show.

He further explained his reasons for taking on the project. "There's no one else being vocal. So you would look at it and say 'mind your business, or let me not say nothing,' it would allow the entire culture to register as if they're for that behavior."

With the docuseries about to drop, the chasm between the two artists seems wider than ever, with signals from both sides that legal and cultural repercussions are likely to ensue.