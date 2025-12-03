Weezer Bassist Scott Shriner and Wife Jillian Lauren Announce Separation After Two Decades

Weezer bassist Scott Shriner and his wife, Jillian Lauren-Shriner, have decided to part ways after 20 years of marriage.

Jillian, 52, officially filed for divorce this week, citing "irreconcilable differences," according to legal documents obtained by People. The couple has not listed a specific date of separation.

The former partners tied the knot in November 2005 in Hawaii and share two sons, 17-year-old Tariku Moon and 13-year-old Jovanni Starshine.

Jillian is seeking joint legal and physical custody of their children. She is also requesting spousal support, attorney fees, and the restoration of her maiden name, Lauren, while asking the court to block any spousal support for Scott, 60.

The announcement comes amid a challenging year for Jillian. In March, she revealed via Instagram that she had been diagnosed with cancer and had undergone two major surgeries, including a full hysterectomy.

Just a month later, she was involved in a frightening incident in her Eagle Rock, Los Angeles, neighborhood.

Weezer Bassist Scott Shriner’s Wife, Jillian Lauren-Shriner, Files for Divorce After 20 Years of Marriage https://t.co/MYAv6BozrC — People (@people) December 3, 2025

Scott Shriner's Wife Faces Gun Incident

According to police reports, Jillian fired a gun at officers who were searching for suspects linked to a hit-and-run near her home.

"She repeatedly ignored police commands to disarm and fired her weapon at LAPD officers," said LAPD spokesperson Jennifer Forkish.

Officers returned fire, striking Jillian once in the shoulder. She was taken to a hospital and later released on a $1 million bond.

Jillian was initially booked on attempted murder charges but later faced lesser charges of assault and negligent discharge of a firearm, TMZ reported.

A judge granted her participation in a diversion program, citing mental health issues, allowing her to avoid jail time.

Despite these events, Jillian's focus remains on her family. She is pursuing a divorce that ensures the well-being of their children while managing her own health recovery.

Scott Shriner, known for his long-standing role as Weezer's bassist, has not publicly commented on the divorce filing.

The couple's split marks the end of a 20-year marriage that began at the height of Shriner's musical career.

The legal proceedings are ongoing, and the court will determine custody arrangements and financial responsibilities in the coming months.