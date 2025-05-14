Weezer Bassist's Wife Jillian Lauren Pleads Not Guilty After Police Shooting Incident

Jillian Lauren, bestselling author and wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner, has pleaded not guilty to two felony charges following a police shooting incident outside her Eagle Rock home on April 8.

The 51-year-old author appeared in court Tuesday and entered a not guilty plea to charges of assault with a semi-automatic firearm and willfully discharging a firearm in a grossly negligent manner.

Prosecutors are seeking a tougher sentence for Lauren by adding a firearms enhancement to the charges. If she's found guilty, she could face up to 19 years in state prison, based on the Los Angeles Times report.

The charges stem from a confrontation between Lauren and officers from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Based on the LAPD, officers were in a neighbor's yard searching for hit-and-run suspects when they encountered Lauren in her backyard, holding a handgun, RollingStone said.

In a video released by the LAPD, officers are seen shouting for Lauren to drop her weapon. LAPD Commander Alex Chogyoji explained, "The officers gave Shriner repeated verbal commands to drop the handgun, however, she did not comply. Moments later, Shriner racked the handgun, pointed it at the officers and fired, resulting in an officer-involved shooting."

Jillian Lauren, the wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner, pleaded not guilty to felony gun charges following an altercation with police that resulted in her being charged with attempted murder → https://t.co/h6KCyxVkQU pic.twitter.com/c72PPMMGiD — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) May 14, 2025

Surveillance Footage Shows Jillian Lauren Pointing Gun Before Police Shooting

Surveillance footage released by police shows Lauren pointing a gun before a puff of smoke appears, followed by her walking calmly back inside her home.

She was hit by gunfire but received medical treatment and was later released from the hospital.

Lauren was originally arrested on suspicion of attempted murder but has not been formally charged with that crime.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office chose not to pursue the attempted murder charge, which requires proof of intent to kill under California law.

Following the shooting, an unidentified woman who was with Lauren at the time made a 911 call.

According to CNN, during the 911 call, Lauren mentioned that she thought someone behind a fence had shot her, unaware that police were involved in the incident at the time.

"I had my gun... and he said 'Put down that gun,' and I said, 'Put down your f**king gun.' And then he shot me," she told the dispatcher.

Scott Shriner has not commented publicly on the case. Lauren is currently free on $1 million bail and is set to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on June 18.