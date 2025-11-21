Ariana Grande Forced to Halt Press Tour After Contracting COVID-19 Ahead of 'Wicked: For Good'

Ariana Grande has been forced to pause her press tour for "Wicked: For Good" after testing positive for COVID-19, just one day before the film's worldwide release.

The singer and actress shared the news on Instagram Stories Thursday, posting a photo from her recent appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" with the caption: "moments before Covid."

The health setback has caused Grande to cancel several promotional appearances. She was scheduled to appear on "The Kelly Clarkson" Show and take part in multiple Q&A events, but now her co-star Cynthia Erivo will handle some of those engagements alone.

This is not the first time Grande has been affected by the virus during her work on "Wicked: For Good."

Both Grande and Erivo had previously tested positive for COVID-19 at different points during filming.

According to Billboard, despite feeling under the weather, Grande made it through her final completed press appearance on "The Tonight Show," where she performed a medley of classic duets, including "Shallow" by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, as well as "Apt." by ROSÉ and Bruno Mars.

During the interview, she shared her excitement about hosting "Saturday Night Live" in late December for the third time.

"I'm so excited," Grande told Jimmy Fallon. "I almost passed out when I found out that Cher would be my musical guest. I had no idea what to do. What an honor."

Ariana catching COVID right as Wicked filming started, then again after the second movie dropped… truly a full circle moment 😭 pic.twitter.com/Oo2ytMLQCj — ada🍒 (@cherrywinez) November 20, 2025

Ariana Grande Reflects on NYC Press Tour

Ariana Grande has also taken time to reflect on her experiences during the New York City press tour.

On Instagram, she shared black-and-white photos of herself with castmates Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, Bowen Yang, and Ethan Slater, as well as behind-the-scenes moments with director Jon M. Chu and her dogs.

She even recalled a humorous mishap while filming as Glinda, joking to Fallon that her wand "got caught in my wig a few times," which she called "quite a reset."

Cynthia Erivo, who recently returned from vocal rest, will continue to engage with media and fans in Grande's absence.

Speaking at the premiere in New York City, Grande highlighted the importance of giving fans the full story.

"It's been such an incredible ride and an incredible experience to create with people we love so much and respect so much creatively," she told E! News. "For them to finally be getting the full picture and to know the secrets we've known all along is very exciting."