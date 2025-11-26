Frankie Grande provided an update on the status of his sister, Ariana Grande, after she came back positive for COVID-19 during the promotion of the upcoming film adaptation of the hit musical "Wicked: For Good." He reassured fans that she was recovering well and informed them that "she's good" and "still working" despite the virus.

He said, "She's doing well," adding that, as many have experienced during the pandemic, "we've all had COVID at this point." He continued, "I immediately sent her all the love and healing vibes in the world," saying he is confident she will make a full recovery, IbTimes UK reported.

Frankie also spoke about the demands that Ariana's schedule imposed in the run-up to her diagnosis: "She's working so much," he said, noting her rundown of interviews, appearances, and promotional events set for the movie. Frankie emphasized the difficulties she had encountered trying to manage high-pressure career responsibilities and personal well-being.

Beyond health, Frankie shared his praise for Ariana's acting in "Wicked: For Good." It's spectacular, and it gets better every single time," he said, calling her acting "masterful" and encouraging audiences to see the film upon release. His comments, as covered by Yahoo Entertainment, speak both to her professional maturation and the excitement around the musical adaptation.

The film has achieved strong box-office results: CNN reported that "Wicked: For Good" earned an estimated $150 million domestically in its opening weekend, a record for a Broadway-musical adaptation, and reached approximately $226 million globally. The audience response was overwhelmingly positive, receiving an "A" grade from CinemaScore, while the critical response has been decidedly mixed.

Such a remark just showed how much Frankie had put into these things and how much he wanted them to succeed for Ari. Frankie also showed an awareness of what performers must endure keeping schedules of dining-room interviews, banquets city appearances and in the southern hemisphere publicity.

He voted with his feet twice on behalf of not only Ari but younger sisters in general when citing examples where Ari's strength has been on display. The remark was as much about reassuring fans as it was another carrot for them to hope for would be the project launching next year.