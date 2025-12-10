Sharon Osbourne Says Ozzy Defied Doctors Who Told Him His Final Show Could Kill Him

Sharon Osbourne has spoken publicly for the first time about the final hours of her husband Ozzy Osbourne's life, recounting the heartbreaking day he passed away and how he chose to defy doctors' warnings to perform his last concert.

The Black Sabbath frontman, who died earlier this year at his Buckinghamshire home, had performed what would be his farewell show at Villa Park in Birmingham just weeks before his passing.

Sharon, 73, told Piers Morgan on "Piers Morgan Uncensored" that Ozzy's doctor warned him he might not survive the performance.

"The main doctor said to him that if he did the show, 'that's it, you're not gonna get through it.' ... He didn't want to die on stage, he didn't," she said.

He​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ went on with the concert despite the warning.

Sharon also mentioned that coming back to Birmingham for the concert was very important for their children, to see how much influence he had in the world of ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌music.

She also revealed that King Charles sent her a letter the day after Ozzy died. "King Charles got Ozzy," she said.

The Moment She Found Him

According to The Sun, Sharon recounted the moment she discovered Ozzy had suffered a heart attack. She found him in their home as emergency responders tried to revive him.

"I ran downstairs, and there he was, and they were trying to resuscitate him, and I'm like, 'Don't — just leave him. Leave him. You can't. He's gone,'" she said.

A paramedic team eventually took him to a hospital by helicopter. But Sharon was sure that he was already dead.

That same morning, Sharon told that Ozzy had been agitated and, in fact, woke at 4 a.m., and he was moving between the bathroom and bedroom. He shouted for her and telling her to get up, and then ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌said, "Kiss me. Hug me tight."

He went downstairs to the gym for a brief workout on his cross-trainer, a routine he maintained despite his declining health, and passed away within 20 minutes.

Coping With Loss

Sharon and her children have spoken candidly about life without Ozzy. "I hate going to bed at night," she said in their "The Osbournes" podcast.

Kelly Osbourne added, "Mornings are the hardest... I slept with you for the first two months so that you weren't on your own." The family has drawn strength from an outpouring of support from fans worldwide. "The outpouring of love has been so helpful to us. I haven't seen an outpouring like that since Princess Diana died," Kelly said. Sharon added, "Ozzy... he never took it for granted from anyone. He had no idea how much he was loved."

Remembering a Rock Legend

Sharon also confirmed that she will not remarry, tearfully saying, "That's it for now." In tribute, the family shared photos, videos, and a floral display in Birmingham honoring Ozzy, featuring a message from four of his six children: "We love you daddy, love Louis, Aimee, Kelly and Jack."

Fans will be able to see more of Ozzy's final years in the BBC One documentary "Sharon & Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home," which explores his return to the U.K., his farewell concert, and Sharon's care for him in his final years. It follows Paramount+'s "Ozzy: No Escape From Now," which also features the Osbourne children reflecting on his last years and health struggles, including Parkinson's disease.