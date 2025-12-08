Billy Ray Cyrus Fights Back After Woman Alleges Private Adoption Deal for Miley Cyrus

Billy Ray Cyrus has strongly denied a lawsuit claiming that a woman is the biological mother of Miley Cyrus.

The country singer called the accusations "false and absurd," responding after Jayme Lee filed a complaint saying she gave birth to Miley when she was just 12 years old.

Lee's lawsuit alleged that she made a "private adoption agreement" with Billy Ray and Miley's mother, Tish Cyrus, GeoNews reported.

According to her claim, the agreement would allow her to name Miley and work as her nanny and piano teacher.

She also said the family cut off contact with her after Miley was born, which she claimed caused emotional stress.

Lee asked the court for supervised DNA testing and wanted to reopen the alleged adoption agreement. A judge, however, denied her request for a trial in October.

Billy Ray Cyrus responded in court by filing a motion to dismiss all claims. He argued that the lawsuit was meant only to "harass" him and his family.

Cyrus also said he had only recently learned about the accusations when he prepared his legal response in early December.

Judge Dismisses Miley Cyrus Parentage Lawsuit

According to PageSix, the case reached a quick conclusion. Billy Ray's attorney announced that the court dismissed the lawsuit "with prejudice," meaning Lee cannot file the same claim again.

The judge also ordered that Billy Ray be reimbursed for his legal fees.

The attorney announced that the court has formally closed the case with prejudice and granted Mr. Cyrus compensation for the legal fees and expenses he incurred.

The ruling brought an end to a case many people described as unusual and unsupported. Billy Ray Cyrus, who is 64, said the allegations about Miley's parentage were completely untrue.

Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus share three children together: Miley, 33, Braison, 31, and Noah, 25.

Billy Ray also adopted Tish's two older children, Brandi and Trace, from a previous marriage. The couple separated in 2022 after nearly 28 years together.

Despite past tensions, Billy Ray recently congratulated Miley on her engagement to musician Maxx Morando.

He wrote on Instagram, "So happy you and Maxx found each other! Congratulations! Happy to see you both so happy! Love Dad." His note reflected a considerate tone, despite the long period of distance between them.