Premio Lo Nuestro 2025 nominations are out: Becky G and Carin León lead with 10 nods each

The 2025 edition of Premio Lo Nuestro has launched with a surprising twist, as many of today's top-streaming musicians are absent from the most-nominated list. Becky G and Carin León lead the pack, each earning an impressive 10 nominations.

Close behind them are Shakira and Myke Towers, with nine nominations each, followed by Emilia, Ángela Aguilar, Grupo Frontera, and Leonardo Aguilar, with eight. For the first time in years, the group of the top spots is dominated by major urban music artists in Spanish.

Puerto Rican artist Myke Towers is the only urban actor among the top nominees. Of the remaining nominees, only Shakira and Emilia are not linked to Mexican music, marking a significant triumph for Mexican music as it gradually overtakes reggaeton on Latin music charts.

Anitta, Bad Bunny, Fuerza Regida, Karol G, Oscar Maydón, and Wisin have seven nominations.

Premio Lo Nuestro 2025

The announcement was made by Univision, the home of Premio Lo Nuestro, which will also broadcast the award ceremony on February 20 at the Kaseya Center in downtown Miami, home to the Miami Heat basketball team.

The event will be hosted by Italian artist Laura Pausini, returning as an awards host two and a half years after leading the Latin Grammys in 2022, along with Mexican stars Thalía and Alejandra Espinoza under the theme "Uniting Generations."

Pausini and Thalía previously co-hosted the Latin Grammys with Luis Fonsi and Anitta.

Producers revealed that this year's gala will "pay tribute to the songs that connect the past, present, and future of Latin music."

Six New Categories

The 37th edition of Premio Lo Nuestro will feature 44 categories, ranging from urban and pop to tropical and Mexican music. This year, six new categories have been added:

Best Dembow Song

Best Latin Fusion Pop Song

Best Christian Music Song

Best "EuroSong" Pop-Urban

Mexican Music Fusion of the Year

Best Electro Corrido - Mexican Music

How are the nominees selected?

Nominations for Premio Lo Nuestro 2025 are based on airplay on Uforia radio and digital stations, factoring in airtime on Univision Radio, streaming data, and evaluations by a Television Committee composed of industry and entertainment experts. Fans can vote for their favorites from January 22 to February 4 on PremioLoNuestro.com.

For the first time, the event will include an uninterrupted livestream on YouTube featuring exclusive interviews and highlights. Additionally, winners of several categories will be announced on social media throughout the event day, creating a dynamic and exciting experience for fans.

Here are all of the nominees:

Premio Lo Nuestro Artist of the Year

Carín León Feid Fuerza Regida Grupo Frontera Karol G Maluma Myke Towers Peso Pluma Shakira Xavi

Song of the Year

'Bubalu' - Feid & Rema 'Cosas De La Peda' - Prince Royce ft. Gabito Ballesteros 'Tu Boda' - Óscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida 'La Diabla' - Xavi 'La Falda' - Myke Towers 'Perdonarte ¿Para Qué?' - Los Ángeles Azules & Emilia 'Por El Contrario' - Becky G, Ángela Aguilar & Leonardo Aguilar 'Primera Cita' - Carín León 'Puntería' - Shakira & Cardi B 'Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido' - Karol G

Album of the Year

'Boca Chueca, Vol. 1' - Carín León 'Bolero' - Ángela Aguilar 'Esquinas' - Becky G 'Jugando A Que No Pasa Nada' - Grupo Frontera 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran' - Shakira 'Llamada Perdida' - Prince Royce 'LVEU: Vive La Tuya... No La Mía' - Myke Towers 'Muevense' - Marc Anthony 'Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana' - Bad Bunny 'Pa Las Baby's Y Belikeada' - Fuerza Regida

Pop Categories

Pop Male Artist of the Year

Carlos Rivera Danny Ocean Luis Fonsi Maluma Manuel Medrano Pedro Capó

Pop Female Artist of the Year

Belinda Elena Rose Emilia Kali Uchis Kany García Laura Pausini Shakira Thalia

Group or Duo of the Year - Pop/Rock

Camila Darumas Ha*Ash Rawayana Reik The Warning

Song of the Year - Pop

'¿Cómo Pasó?' - Ela Taubert 'Abril' - Reik 'Fría' - Enrique Iglesias & Yotuel 'La_Original.mp3' - Emilia & Tini 'Los Domingos' - Sebastián Yatra 'Mejor Que Ayer' - Diego Torres 'Santa Marta' - Luis Fonsi & Carlos Vives 'Verano En NY' - Manuel Medrano

Song of the Year - Pop/Ballad

'Corazón En Coma' - Camila & Eden Muñoz 'Fuego De Noche, Nieve De Día' - Ricky Martin & Christian Nodal 'Lo Que Nos Faltó Decir' - Jesse & Joy 'No Sé Quién Soy' - Olga Tañón & Lenier 'Para Ti' - Carlos Rivera 'Que Vuelva' - Kany García & Carla Morrison 'Roma' - Luis Fonsi & Laura Pausini 'Somos Novios' - Ángela Aguilar ft. Trío Los Panchos

Best Latin Fusion Pop Song

'Brujeria!' - Judeline 'La Que Puede, Puede' - Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso 'Lejos De Ti' - The Marías 'Siento Que Merezco Más' - Latin Mafia 'Veneka' - Rawayana & Akapellah

Urban Categories

Urban Male Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny Chencho Corleone Don Omar Eladio Carrión Feid Myke Towers Ozuna Rauw Alejandro Wisin Yandel

Urban Female Artist of the Year

Anitta Bad Gyal Bellakath Fariana Greeicy Karol G María Becerra Natti Natasha Nicki Nicole Young Miko

Song of the Year - Urban

'Baccarat' - Ozuna 'Bellakeo' - Peso Pluma & Anitta 'Carbon Vrmor' - Farruko & Sharo Towers 'Chulo Pt. 2' - Bad Gyal, Tokischa & Young Miko 'Gata Only' - Floyymenor & Cris MJ 'La Falda' - Myke Towers 'La Nena' - Lyanno & Rauw Alejandro 'Ohnana' - Kapo 'Sandunga' - Don Omar, Wisin & Yandel 'Un Preview' - Bad Bunny

Best Trap/Hip-Hop Song - Urban

'Gata G' - Ryan Castro 'Monaco' - Bad Bunny 'Si Si Si Si' - Justin Quiles, Sech, Lenny Tavárez, Dalex ft. Eladio Carrión 'Tacos Gucci' - Anuel AA 'Tranky Funky' - Trueno 'Wiggy' - Young Miko

Best Dembow Song

'Che Che' - Chimbala 'Déjenme Rulay' - Rochy RD & Donaty 'Dora' - Fariana & El Alfa 'Este' - El Alfa & Nfasis 'Hay Lupita' - Lomiiel

Tropical CategoriesTropical Artist of the Year Carlos Vives Gente De Zona Jerry Rivera Juan Luis Guerra 4.40 La India Luis Figueroa Marc Anthony Olga Tañón Prince Royce Silvestre Dangond Song of the Year - Tropical 'Ale Ale' - Marc Anthony 'Bandido' - Luis Figueroa 'La Capi' - Myke Towers 'Mambo 23' - Juan Luis Guerra 4.40 'No Le Cuentes' - Jerry Rivera 'Otra Noche Más' - Víctor Manuelle ft. Frankie Ruiz 'Quiéreme Menos' - Natti Natasha 'Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido' - Karol G 'Una Vida Buena' - Kany García 'Una Vida Pasada' - Camilo & Carín León Tropical Album of the Year 'Así Yo Soy' - Olga Tañón 'Coexistencia' - Luis Figueroa 'Cuatro' - Camilo 'Demasiado' - Gente De Zona 'Llamada Perdida' - Prince Royce 'Muevense' - Marc Anthony 'Radio Güira' - Juan Luis Guerra 4.40 'Retromántico' - Víctor Manuelle 'Ta Malo' - Silvestre Dangond 'Yo Deluxe' - Christian Alicea Tropical Collaboration of the Year 'Celia' - Gente De Zona & Celia Cruz 'Cosas De La Peda' - Prince Royce ft. Gabito Ballesteros 'El Caballito' - Fariana & Oro Solido 'Fuera Fuera' - La India & Jacob Forever 'La Vida Es Una Fiesta' - Sergio George & Wisin 'No Es Normal' - Venesti, Nacho & Maffio 'Plis' - Camilo & Evaluna Montaner 'Salsa De Ahora' - Motiff, Jonathan Moly, Luis Figueroa ft. Jimmy Rodriguez, Ronald Borjas & Nesty 'Tú O Yo' - Silvestre Dangond & Carlos Vives 'Vamos A Ser Feliz' - Olga Tañón & Christian Alicea Mexican Regional Music CategoriesMexican Regional Male Artist of the Year Alejandro Fernández Carín León Christian Nodal Gabito Ballesteros Junior H Leonardo Aguilar Pepe Aguilar Peso Pluma Xavi Óscar Maydon Mexican Regional Female Artist of the Year Aida Cuevas Ana Bárbara Ángela Aguilar Camila Fernández Chiquis Karina Sofia Lila Downs Lupita Infante Majo Aguilar Yuridia Group or Duo of the Year - Mexican Regional Music Banda Los Recoditos Fuerza Regida Grupo Firme Grupo Frontera Intocable Los Ángeles Azules Song of the Year - Mexican Regional Music 'Buscándole A La Suerte' - Julión Álvarez Y Su Norteño Banda 'De Lunes A Lunes' - Grupo Frontera & Manuel Turizo 'La Boda' - Óscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida 'La Diabla' - Xavi 'La Intención' - Christian Nodal & Peso Pluma 'Obsesión' - Intocable 'Perdonarte ¿Para Qué?' - Los Ángeles Azules & Emilia 'Por El Contrario' - Becky G, Ángela Aguilar & Leonardo Aguilar 'Primera Cita' - Carín León 'Vas A Querer Volver' - Banda Los Recoditos Best Mariachi/Ranchera Song 'El Día De Mi Suerte' - Pepe Aguilar 'Qué Me Faltó' - Ángela Aguilar 'Se Disfrazó' - Leonardo Aguilar Best Banda Song 'Cosas Del Amor' - Banda Los Recoditos 'Por Un Amor' - Julión Álvarez Y Su Norteño Banda Best Norteño Song 'Amor Eterno' - Intocable 'Cuando Te Enamoré' - Grupo Frontera Best Electro-Corrido - Mexican Music 'El Andariego' - Fuerza Regida 'Otra Copa' - Oscar Maydón Album of the Year - Mexican Regional Music 'Aquí Hay Para Llevar' - La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De René Camacho 'Boca Chueca, Vol. 1' - Carín León 'Esquinas' - Becky G 'Jugando A Que No Pasa Nada' - Grupo Frontera 'Modus Operandi' - Intocable 'Pa Las Baby's Y Belikeada' - Fuerza Regida 'Presente' - Julión Álvarez Y Su Norteño Banda 'Raíz Nunca Me Fui' - Lila Downs, Niña Pastori & Soledad 'Soy Como Quiero Ser' - Leonardo Aguilar 'Te Llevo En La Sangre' - Alejandro Fernández Tour of the Year 'Cerrando Ciclos Tour' - Aventura 'Ferxxocalipsis Tour 2024' - Feid 'Luis Miguel Tour 2023-24' - Luis Miguel 'Mañana Será Bonito Tour' - Karol G 'Most Wanted Tour' - Bad Bunny