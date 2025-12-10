Bad Bunny Super Bowl Show Sparks Kehlani's Spanish-Only Manifestation

Bad Bunny's upcoming Super Bowl LX Halftime Show has already become a major topic of conversation, and singer Kehlani has added an interesting twist to the discussion.

While many fans are excited to see the Puerto Rican star perform in February, Kehlani hopes the show will celebrate his roots by featuring only Spanish lyrics.

During Billboard's 2025 No. 1s livestream on Dec. 9, Kehlani shared their thoughts while chatting with host Druski.

According to Billboard, the singer explained that they are "manifesting" a halftime performance in Spanish because they believe Bad Bunny should not feel pressured to switch languages for an English-speaking crowd.

"He's about to do the Super Bowl and probably not in English at all... and that's incredible," Kehlani said. "I don't think he should say a single word in English."

Druski seemed surprised and asked how viewers would understand the performance. Kehlani laughed and replied, "We don't have to!"

They admitted that they don't catch every lyric Bad Bunny sings, but still enjoy his music deeply.

Kehlani Praises Bad Bunny's Devotion

Kehlani also spoke highly of Bad Bunny and his commitment to Puerto Rican culture.

She pointed out that he often chooses to tour on the island rather than focusing on larger US cities, a move that helps support the local economy.

In her view, his decision to keep his performances centered in Puerto Rico shows a deep dedication to his roots.

Bad Bunny's selection as this year's halftime performer has sparked a range of reactions. Some critics have questioned his political stance, and a petition even circulated calling for him to be replaced.

Still, the NFL has remained steady in its choice, moving forward despite the criticism.

League commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed that Bad Bunny will continue as the halftime headliner, SFChronicle reported.

In an effort to make the show more inclusive, the NFL also plans to roll out a new program featuring Puerto Rican Sign Language — the first time this has been included in a Super Bowl performance.