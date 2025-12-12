Smokey Robinson's Rape Accuser Suggests Surveillance Footage Could Be Altered Over Alleged Theft

A woman suing music legend Smokey Robinson for rape is pushing back against new claims that she broke into the Robinsons' storage unit, suggesting that the surveillance video being used against her may be altered.

The woman, known in court as Jane Doe 4, is denying she had anything to do with the November 22 break-in that the Robinsons say was caught on camera.

Smokey Robinson and his wife, Frances, told a judge that the video shows Jane Doe 4 entering their Chatsworth, California storage unit without permission.

They say several boxes and two tall Santa statues were taken. Their lawyer, Christopher Frost, said the woman must have been the one in the video because she once had the key and the access code. "It's blurry, like security tapes are, but it's clear to Mrs. Robinson who it was," Frost told the court.

But Jane Doe 4's attorneys say the accusations are wrong. Her lawyer, Herbert Hayden, said she was not there that day and added that the video has never been shown to them.

According to RollingStone, he also said his client believes the footage, if it appears to show her, could be "some type of A.I. fabrication."

Another lawyer working with him said that Jane Doe 4 was at work during the time of the alleged theft and has not been contacted by police.

📣 New Podcast! "Smokey Robinson Rape Accuser Denies Raiding His Storage Unit: 'Some Type of A.I. Fabrication'" on @Spreaker https://t.co/EYcfC2RAAu — Music News Radio (@____groove) December 12, 2025

Smokey Robinson Accuser Tied to $3,300 Storage Theft

A judge declined to issue a restraining order against the woman, saying the police should continue their investigation first. A police report has already been filed, listing the stolen items at about $3,300 in value.

Frances Robinson says she discovered the break-in after visiting the storage unit to pick up holiday decorations.

In a sworn statement, she said an employee showed her 40 minutes of footage of three people going in and out of the unit, and she identified one of them as Jane Doe 4.

She said the woman had worked with the family for about 19 years, which made her confident she recognized her.

Jane Doe 4 is one of four women who sued Smokey Robinson and his wife last May, accusing the singer of sexual harassment, rape, and creating a hostile work environment.

The women say the abuse began in 2007. The Robinsons have denied all the allegations and filed their own lawsuit, accusing the women of defamation and elder abuse.

The Robinsons' legal team says the break-in shows the woman is still a danger to the couple.

Frost called the situation "alarming" and said they want the court to force her to return any keys and stay at least 100 yards away, EurWeb reported.