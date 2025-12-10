Smokey Robinson Seeks Restraining Order After Accuser Allegedly Steals From Family Storage

Smokey Robinson and his wife Frances have taken a new legal step as their long-running dispute with a former employee intensifies.

The legendary singer, 85, and his wife filed for a temporary restraining order against one of the women accusing Robinson of sexual misconduct, claiming she broke into their storage unit and stole valuable belongings.

According to court documents filed on Dec. 8, the Robinsons allege that a woman identified as Jane Doe 4 used an old key to enter their storage unit on Nov. 22.

The filing states that she and two others spent about 40 minutes inside the unit, removing multiple boxes and even two large Santa Claus decorations.

Smokey Robinson's attorney, Christopher Frost, described the incident as "another example" of what he called greed from the group of accusers, People reported.

"As absurd as this turn of events might seem, it is yet another example of how Jane Doe 4 and her group of accusers are motivated by greed — even the pettiest kind," Frost said.

He added that the break-in raised concerns because the Robinsons are elderly and the alleged actions showed "there seem to be no limits on what they are willing to do."

Frances Robinson said she discovered the break-in when she visited the storage facility to collect holiday decorations.

An employee showed her security footage, and she claimed she immediately recognized Jane Doe 4, who had worked for the family for nearly two decades before leaving in 2024.

Smokey Robinson Case Heads Toward 2027 Trial

In her sworn statement, Frances said she saw the trio take large boxes and the two five-foot Santa statues.

She wrote that she believed Jane Doe 4 still had access keys and feared she could commit "even further or worse conduct."

According to RollingStone, the Robinsons are requesting that the court order Jane Doe 4 to return any remaining keys, give back what she allegedly stole, and stay at least 100 yards away from them.

They also plan to file a police report regarding the incident. Lawyers for Jane Doe 4 strongly denied the accusations.

They called the claims "patently false" and said they were a "desperate fabrication" meant to discredit their client after her testimony earlier in the week.

They also stated that their client "vehemently denies ever having visited that unit."

Jane Doe 4 is one of four former domestic workers who filed a $50 million lawsuit against Robinson in May, accusing him of sexual harassment and assault.

Robinson has denied the allegations and filed counterclaims accusing the plaintiffs of defamation.

The case has grown more complex as additional accusers have been added and new filings continue to appear.

A trial is scheduled for October 2027, and the Robinsons' legal team says the former employee remains a "palpable threat."