Smokey Robinson's Sexual Misconduct Case Intensifies as New Accusers Join $50 Million Suit

Smokey Robinson, the 85-year-old Motown legend, is facing intensified legal scrutiny as two new accusers have joined the $50 million sexual misconduct lawsuit originally filed in May by four former housekeepers.

The amended complaint, obtained by Page Six, adds a male and female plaintiff—identified as John Doe 1 and Jane Doe 5—bringing fresh allegations of sexual battery against the iconic singer.

John Doe 1 claims he began working for Robinson and his wife, Frances, at their Chatsworth, California, home in 2013, detailing cars and performing related tasks.

According to the lawsuit, Robinson allegedly began harassing him shortly after he was hired, appearing in his underwear while making inappropriate advances and touching himself in front of John Doe 1.

In 2022, the lawsuit states, Robinson allegedly tried to force John Doe 1's hand onto his private area, prompting him to leave the property.

John Doe 1 returned in 2023 at the Robinsons' request but alleges the harassment persisted, causing him emotional distress and fear for his safety.

Meanwhile, Jane Doe 5 alleges she worked as a housekeeper for the Robinsons on and off from 2005 to 2011.

She claims Robinson repeatedly harassed her, often summoning her to the bathroom while he showered and attempting to force her to touch his private areas.

Jane Doe 5 further alleges that Robinson would walk around the home naked, rubbing against her while making inappropriate remarks.

She also claims that his wife, Frances, was aware of the behavior and created a hostile work environment by using ethnically pejorative language and blaming her for missing items.

The plaintiffs are pursuing claims including sexual battery, assault, sexual harassment, gender violence, hostile work environment, negligence, and wage-related violations.

The allegations mirror those of the initial four plaintiffs, according to the motion filed in court.

Robinson's attorney, Christopher Frost, strongly denies the claims, calling the lawsuit "an organized, avaricious campaign to extract money from an 85-year-old legend."

Frost added that the plaintiffs and their attorneys seek "global publicity while making the ugliest of false allegations" and that once the public sees the evidence, their motives will be revealed, People reported.

Plaintiffs' attorney John Harris praised the new accusers, saying, "We commend these two courageous survivors for stepping forward and adding their voices to this case.

We look forward to advocating for them vigorously as they pursue the justice they deserve."

A hearing on the motion to amend the complaint is scheduled for January 6, 2026.

While Robinson previously filed a $500 million cross-complaint for defamation against the initial plaintiffs, a trial in the civil case is set for October 2027.