Billy Ray Cyrus, Elizabeth Hurley Reportedly Looking To Profit From Romance Hype With Lingerie And Home Collection

Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley are turning their headline-making romance into a business plan.

According to Radar Online, the pair are exploring joint ventures inspired by their relationship, with insiders saying they are brainstorming everything from "bedroom sheet sets to sexy pajamas and lingerie."

The 64-year-old "Achy Breaky Heart" singer and the 60-year-old "Austin Powers" actress reportedly believe their chemistry could translate into a profitable lifestyle brand.

A source told the outlet that both enjoy "the good life," but Cyrus "doesn't have the cash flow to keep them in the style they both desire," making a joint business move "make sense" given the attention surrounding their relationship.

Hurley, who already runs a successful swimwear company, is said to be open to expanding her brand into new categories.

The insider added that she is "very keen to work with Billy," and that there's talk of "his and hers type things" that the couple might model together.

Cyrus, who has experimented with various ventures over the years—including his own marijuana brand in 2020—believes he is "one good idea away from hitting the jackpot."

From Movie Set To Marketing Strategy

The couple first met while filming the 2022 movie "Christmas in Paradise," according to Us Weekly, and reconnected after Cyrus' brief marriage to Australian singer Firerose ended in 2024.

Their​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ friendship soon became a romance, and the couple has been alternating their stay between Cyrus' home in Tennessee and Hurley's manor in the English countryside.

They made their first public appearance as a couple when they posted a sweet photo from Easter, thereby confirming the rumors of their relationship. After that, the media has been very interested in their pairing, thus leading to a lot of guessing about what they will do ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌next.

According to the outlet's source, Cyrus has been working out "like crazy" to match Hurley's energy and appearance as they prepare to launch new ventures.

He reportedly envisions expanding beyond lingerie to a luxury home line that could be sold in department stores, complete with "sexy bedroom sheets with matching his and hers robes and sleep sets."