Nicki Minaj Sparks Confusion With Elon Musk Support Following Trump Praise: 'She Is Definitely Gone'

Nicki Minaj has left fans scratching their heads after publicly endorsing Elon Musk.
The rapper, 42, shared a video from Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on the social media platform X, adding the caption, "Speak Elon, we're listening."
In the video, Musk discussed the state of the world and the importance of inspiration, saying, "There are a lot of negative things in the world. There are lots of problems that need to get solved... There need to be things that inspire you, that make you glad to wake up in the morning and be part of humanity."
He urged humans to embrace space exploration, calling it "incredibly exciting."
Fans were quick to react, expressing disbelief over Minaj's support. One commented, "Strangest rebrand ever. I'm here to watch it play out."
Another said, "We didn't have 'Nicki Minaj endorsing Elon Musk' on our 2025 bingo card!"
Some praised her for independent thinking, while others were confused about the alignment of her statements.
Backlash from Minaj's Trump comments
Minaj's endorsement of Musk followed a separate, controversial praise of President Donald Trump.
According to Fox News, she shared a screenshot of a Truth Social post from Trump highlighting the persecution of Christians in Nigeria, calling it "a country of particular concern." Minaj wrote that she felt "a deep sense of gratitude" because Americans can freely worship God.
Her comments drew criticism from fans who said her support of Trump conflicted with her LGBTQ+ advocacy.
One wrote, "Nicki, as a die-hard fan, who genuinely sticks beside you through every scandal, you cozying up to this loser—I might actually have to tap out."
Minaj responded, defending her stance, saying, "Imagine hearing that Christians are being MURDERED & making it about you being gay [...] I'll advocate for you the same way that I'm advocating for MURDERED CHRISTIANS IN NIGERIA. Like I always have. Just remember that. Diligently. Compassionately. Just remember that part, too!!!!"
UN invitation highlights global attention
Minaj's comments also prompted a response from U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz, who invited her to the UN to discuss religious freedom.
She highlighted the invitation on X, calling herself "the first female rapper in history to receive an invitation to the United Nations," and encouraged her fans to celebrate the milestone.
