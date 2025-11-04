Nicki Minaj Sparks Confusion With Elon Musk Support Following Trump Praise: 'She Is Definitely Gone'

Nicki Minaj has left fans scratching their heads after publicly endorsing Elon Musk.

The rapper, 42, shared a video from Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on the social media platform X, adding the caption, "Speak Elon, we're listening."

Life can not just be about solving one miserable problem after another.

🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽✨🚀🛸🔭



Speak Elon, we’re listening. https://t.co/yYNTRB1K5k — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) November 3, 2025

In the video, Musk discussed the state of the world and the importance of inspiration, saying, "There are a lot of negative things in the world. There are lots of problems that need to get solved... There need to be things that inspire you, that make you glad to wake up in the morning and be part of humanity."

He urged humans to embrace space exploration, calling it "incredibly exciting."

Fans were quick to react, expressing disbelief over Minaj's support. One commented, "Strangest rebrand ever. I'm here to watch it play out."

Another said, "We didn't have 'Nicki Minaj endorsing Elon Musk' on our 2025 bingo card!"

Some praised her for independent thinking, while others were confused about the alignment of her statements.

Praising trump and elon musk is same week oh she is definitely gone y'all💔

How you are a gay icon and republican at the same time? pic.twitter.com/08IflejNE5 — Wes (@liveeforgaga) November 3, 2025

You are dropping some banger posts lately helping to educate folks and open their eyes. 👏🏼 — Doctor Jack (@DoctorJack16) November 3, 2025

Daaamn they bought the full propaganda package pic.twitter.com/alThWrUmZ5 — YouKnowArby'sGotABadRep🦀🗣 (@leasthellisfun) November 3, 2025

Well you’ve had quite the interest last week on X…



We’re all here for it — kevin smith (@kevin_smith45) November 3, 2025

Backlash from Minaj's Trump comments

Minaj's endorsement of Musk followed a separate, controversial praise of President Donald Trump.

According to Fox News, she shared a screenshot of a Truth Social post from Trump highlighting the persecution of Christians in Nigeria, calling it "a country of particular concern." Minaj wrote that she felt "a deep sense of gratitude" because Americans can freely worship God.

Her comments drew criticism from fans who said her support of Trump conflicted with her LGBTQ+ advocacy.

Reading this made me feel a deep sense of gratitude. We live in a country where we can freely worship God.



No group should ever be persecuted for practicing their religion. We don’t have to share the same beliefs in order for us to respect each other.



Numerous countries all… pic.twitter.com/2M5sPiviQu — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) November 1, 2025

One wrote, "Nicki, as a die-hard fan, who genuinely sticks beside you through every scandal, you cozying up to this loser—I might actually have to tap out."

America has the dumbest citizens in the world. They are all controlled by their government.



No independent thinking — 𝓛𝓸𝓻𝓭 𝓓𝓻𝓮𝔂 👑 (@HommiesDrey) November 1, 2025

@NICKIMINAJ



1. I don’t think you are a Christain.



2. You are not in nigeria, so don’t base your opinions on what you know nothing about.



3. Make sure you are not bias, when you claim to stand for justice.



Am not talking because am a Muslim, but am talking because am a Proud… — Hon. Aisha Abdulkadir Yusuf. (@KwenAisha) November 2, 2025

Minaj responded, defending her stance, saying, "Imagine hearing that Christians are being MURDERED & making it about you being gay [...] I'll advocate for you the same way that I'm advocating for MURDERED CHRISTIANS IN NIGERIA. Like I always have. Just remember that. Diligently. Compassionately. Just remember that part, too!!!!"

UN invitation highlights global attention

Minaj's comments also prompted a response from U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz, who invited her to the UN to discuss religious freedom.

She highlighted the invitation on X, calling herself "the first female rapper in history to receive an invitation to the United Nations," and encouraged her fans to celebrate the milestone.