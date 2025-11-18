Nicki Minaj Amplifies Global Human Rights Message With Trump-Backed UN Address

Nicki Minaj is taking her voice beyond music to highlight human rights issues at the United Nations.

The rapper is set to speak alongside US Ambassador to the UN, Mike Waltz, in New York City on Tuesday, drawing attention to violence against Christians in Nigeria.

The collaboration, reportedly arranged by former Trump media advisor Alex Bruesewitz, has surprised many fans and sparked discussion online.

According to TMZ, Waltz praised Minaj in a tweet, calling her a "principled individual who refuses to remain silent in the face of injustice."

He added, "I'm grateful she's leveraging her massive platform to spotlight the atrocities against Christians in Nigeria, and I look forward to standing with her as we discuss the steps the President and his administration are taking to end the persecution of our Christian brothers and sisters."

Minaj expressed gratitude for the opportunity in a tweet, writing, "Ambassador, I am so grateful to be entrusted with an opportunity of this magnitude. I do not take it for granted. It means more than you know."

She added, "The Barbz & I will never stand down in the face of injustice. We've been given our influence by God. There must be a bigger purpose."

This is not the first time Minaj has spoken about the issue. Earlier this month, she praised former President Donald Trump for threatening military action against Nigeria over what he called the "slaughter" of Christians.

On social media, she wrote, "No group should ever be persecuted for practicing their religion. We don't have to share the same beliefs in order for us to respect each other."

Tuesday at 1:30pm ET — I’m welcoming @NICKIMINAJ to the U.S. Mission for a special event moderated by Harris Faulkner @FAULKNERFOCUS on President Trump’s priority to combat religious violence and the killing of Christians in Nigeria. Don’t miss it.

Live: https://t.co/w5RYBmjz15 — Ambassador Mike Waltz (@USAmbUN) November 17, 2025

Nicki Minaj Ignites Nigeria Debate

The issue is complex. Human rights groups say Islamist militants, including Boko Haram, have killed tens of thousands of Christians in Nigeria since 2009.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz noted in October that over 50,000 Christians have been massacred and thousands of churches and schools destroyed, DailyMail reported.

Nigerian officials, however, dispute the narrative of targeted Christian persecution.

Daniel Bwala, a special adviser to the Nigerian President, called the "Christian genocide" claims a "misrepresentation of our complex security reality" and said the government is working to protect all citizens regardless of faith.

Minaj's involvement has drawn both praise and criticism. Some fans applauded her for using her platform to speak on global issues, while critics argued she lacks expertise on Nigeria's religious and political landscape.

One commenter wrote, "It's laughable that Nicki Minaj, who knows nothing about the Nigerian political crisis, will speak on the issue based on scripts given to her by others."

Despite the backlash, Minaj remains committed to raising awareness. "Numerous countries all around the world are being affected by this horror, and it's dangerous to pretend we don't notice," she wrote on X.