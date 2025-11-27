Nicki Minaj's Hubby Kenneth Petty Hires Expert Witness to Fight Sex Assault Accuser in Court Drama

Kenneth Petty is preparing to expand his legal defense in his ongoing case with Jennifer Hough, foreshadowing a more aggressive courtroom strategy as the dispute enters its next phase.

According to AllHipHop, Petty's attorney confirmed that the team will retain an expert witness and submit a full report by January 30, 2026, further paving the way in a decades-long legal battle that's crossed several jurisdictions. "We plan to submit a completed expert report by January 30, 2026," the lawyer said.

The transfer marks the most recent chapter in a case that dates back to Petty's 1994 conviction for the attempted rape of Jennifer Hough, when both were teens in Queens. Petty spent nearly five years in prison and was released in 1999, later being assigned to New York's sex offender registry-a designation he repeatedly sought to appeal.

According to the publication, multiple petitions in which Petty claimed he was mislabeled and that Hough lied about the incident have been denied by courts.

The case returned to the public eye in 2019 when Petty married superstar Nicki Minaj and moved to California. "His failure to register as a sex offender in the state led to a federal indictment in 2020," noted authorities. He was later sentenced in 2022 to probation and home detention.

A report from Complex stated that Hough's lawsuit filed in 2021, accused both Petty and Minaj of attempting to pressure her into recanting her allegations. Hough asserted, "eople connected to them offered me money and pressured me to change my statement." Minaj denied the accusations and was dismissed from the case, while Petty remained the sole defendant.

Hough has also said that the purported harassment made her have to move. She said, I left my home because the intimidation became too much." Petty has denied all charges and promised that he would continue to defend himself as the case went through the courts.

The lawsuit has faced delays, depositions, and frequent disputes between both legal teams, while Petty's decision to involve an expert witness would suggest a heightened effort in challenging Hough's long-standing claims.

This indicates, as the case proceeds in courtroom strategy, that the long, legal confrontation between Hough and Petty is far from over; it is an unfolding story closely monitored not only in the legal circles but also in the hip-hop community.