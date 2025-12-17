Shock Horror: Singer Electrocuted Live on Stage — Fans Panic as He Collapsed

A lead singer for the Peruvian rock band Mi Major Amigo Scott was hospitalized after receiving an electric shock from a microphone while introducing his band at a bar in Lima, the group said Wednesday.

Carlos "Mono" Suarez, 34, was preparing to speak to a packed room Tuesday night when he grabbed a wired microphone and was jolted, according to video of the incident posted on social media. The recording shows Suarez shouting, stiffening and collapsing backward while still holding the microphone. He was conscious after the shock, the band said.

#Lima | Pudo ser una tragedia. Carlos Suárez, vocalista y guitarrista del grupo Mi Mejor Amigo Scott, sufrió una descarga eléctrica durante un concierto en el local Yacana Quilca del Centro de Lima.



📌Todos los detalles: https://t.co/yhpGRhBkVa pic.twitter.com/rof52tEmFf — Perú21 (@peru21noticias) December 15, 2025

A sound technician and a member of another band quickly disconnected the microphone cable from the power source, preventing further harm, the footage shows. Concertgoers near the stage shouted for help during the episode.

According to DailyMail, Suarez was taken to a local hospital where doctors treated first-degree burns on his neck, he said in an Instagram video posted later in the evening. He said he remained conscious through the incident and had no other complications.

"What happened could have had fatal consequences," Suarez said. "I have a couple of burns on my neck but no other complications, thankfully. I was conscious throughout and although I was in shock, I was able to get back up onto my feet afterwards."

In the video, Suarez suggested that the equipment may have lacked a ground wire and that high-voltage amplifiers and improper adapters could have contributed to the shock. He later posted a second video clarifying that some earlier information about the cause may have been incorrect, and he apologized for any confusion.

"I went through a very traumatic situation and came close to losing my life," Suarez said. "I want to make sure these sort of things never occur again. I wouldn't like a colleague who, like me, devotes himself to the independent music scene to have to experience what I went through."

Representatives for the bar and the event organizers did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday.

Electrical shocks from stage equipment are rare but can be serious. Musicians and venues generally rely on grounded equipment, proper wiring and routine safety checks to prevent such incidents. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends that venues maintain electrical safety standards and ensure all electrical equipment is properly grounded and regularly inspected.

Suarez said he will take a break from live performances for the time being. His band, whose name translates to "My Best Friend Scott," has played in Lima's independent music circuit for several years.

The incident drew comparisons on social media to past stage electrocutions of musicians, including a 1965 accident involving Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards and a fatal 2024 shock in Brazil that killed a singer after a soaked fan touched him onstage.