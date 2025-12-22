Lily Allen Says She 'Stays Out' of Ex David Harbour's Bond With Her Daughters

Lily Allen says she is stepping back from her ex-husband David Harbour's bond with her daughters, allowing the Stranger Things actor to maintain a relationship with Ethel, 14, and Marnie, 12, without her interference.

The "Smile" singer, 40, told The Observer in a Dec. 20 interview that she deliberately "stays out of it," emphasizing that her children can communicate with Harbour on their own through phones and texts.

Allen and Harbour, 50, were married for four years before confirming their split in February 2025.

While their marriage ended, Harbour has continued to spend time with his stepchildren, a connection Allen says she respects.

According to ENews, shortly after their wedding in September 2020, Harbour spoke about the influence Ethel and Marnie had on his life, noting that stepping into a paternal role helped him grow and feel more mature.

The singer has reflected on her role as a mother, especially following her divorce from Harbour. She entered a mental health facility shortly after the separation, citing her desire to be "the strongest self" for her children.

Allen admitted that parenting through personal challenges has been difficult but said she has reached a "stronger place" emotionally.

Her comments come after her album West End Girl hinted at issues of infidelity in her marriage to Harbour.

In songs like the title track and "Pussy Palace," Allen referenced discovering evidence of Harbour's alleged double life, including handwritten letters and other items.

While she hasn't publicly accused him in detail, the album suggests a complex dynamic during their marriage.

Lily Allen Opens Up About Past Relationships

Despite her experiences, Allen expressed empathy for past relationships, saying she now understands the pain her first husband, Sam Cooper, might have felt.

She noted that life and love are full of contradictions, and that growth comes from reflection and experience.

When asked about marriage in the future, Allen admitted she enjoys aspects like celebration and commitment but dislikes the institution itself and the challenges of divorce.

She described divorce as "devastating," noting that it affects trust and has a lasting emotional and financial impact, Metro reported.

Allen also confirmed that she maintains a respectful distance from Harbour while allowing her children to develop their own relationship with him. She highlighted that modern communication makes it easier for kids to stay in touch with step-parents independently.

As for Harbour, he has not publicly commented on the claims of infidelity or the details revealed in Allen's album. Nevertheless, their focus remains on ensuring that Ethel and Marnie have a healthy, ongoing relationship with him.