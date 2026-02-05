Nick Jonas Shares Emotional Details of Daughter Malti's 'Intense' Early Arrival

Nick Jonas is opening up about one of the most emotional moments of his life: the early and intense birth of his daughter, Malti Marie.

The singer shared the experience during the Feb. 4 episode of Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast, giving rare details about the day everything changed for him and his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Jonas explained that Malti, who was born via surrogate in January 2022, arrived much earlier than expected.

"We were expecting her to arrive in April," he said, recalling the sudden phone call that sent them rushing to the hospital, People reported.

What followed, he shared, was overwhelming and unforgettable. Malti was born weighing just 1 pound, 11 ounces, and her condition was critical.

"She was purple," Jonas said, remembering the moment doctors and nurses immediately stepped in.

Nick Jonas Says Daughter Malti Needed to Be Resuscitated, Had 6 Blood Transfusions as He Recalls 'Intense' Premature Birth https://t.co/WZNpaj56TO — People (@people) February 5, 2026

Nick Jonas Praises NICU Team for Saving Baby

He credited the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) team for saving his daughter's life. "These angels at the NICU resuscitated her," he shared, adding that she was quickly intubated and stabilized.

Because Malti was born during the COVID-19 pandemic, Jonas and Chopra had to follow strict hospital rules.

They took turns spending 12-hour shifts at the hospital for nearly three and a half months.

Jonas described the NICU experience as both comforting and frightening. Being there every day, he said, left a lasting mark.

He still remembers the sights and smells, along with seeing other families facing similar fears.

During her long stay, Malti fought hard to grow stronger. She slowly gained weight and received six blood transfusions along the way. Eventually, after three and a half months, her parents were finally able to bring her home.

According to DailyMail, Jonas believes the experience shaped who Malti is today. "I feel like she knows how she entered the world," he said.

He shared that her joy and excitement for life feel deeply meaningful. "Every day is a gift," he added, noting that her spirit seems full of gratitude.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has also spoken about those early days, once describing Malti as "smaller than my hand" and admitting she didn't know if her daughter would survive.