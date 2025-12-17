Marilyn Manson Wins Dismissal of Ex-Assistant Ashley Walters' Sexual Battery Lawsuit

A Los Angeles judge has dismissed a sexual assault and battery lawsuit filed against musician Marilyn Manson by his former assistant, Ashley Walters, ending the case just weeks before it was set to go to trial.

The ruling came Tuesday, when the court decided that Walters' claims were filed too late under California law.

Los Angeles County Judge Steve Cochran said the lawsuit could not move forward because it was brought nearly 10 years after the alleged events.

He ruled that the legal deadline, known as the statute of limitations, had expired and that the case could not be revived under the delayed discovery rule.

That rule can sometimes apply when someone says trauma kept them from remembering or reporting abuse sooner.

"We have a situation where the complaint was not filed until about 10 years after the operative events," Cochran said during the hearing, adding that he did not have the authority to apply the delayed discovery rule in this case, USA Today reported.

With that decision, the judge also canceled a trial that had been scheduled to begin next month.

Walters first filed her lawsuit in 2021, accusing Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, of sexual assault, sexual battery, and abuse during her time working for him from 2010 to 2011.

She claimed Warner lured her into the job by praising her photography and promising creative opportunities.

The lawsuit included allegations of violent and sexual behavior, all of which Warner has denied.

🔥BREAKING: A judge in California DROPS Ashley Walters lawsuit against Marilyn Manson!



Per an order posted today, a summary judgement was made. Meaning, no trial and no settlement.



DISMISSED! pic.twitter.com/2Y4rdJqQsO — The Marilyn Manson Cases (@TheMansonCases) December 16, 2025

Marilyn Manson's Lawyer Says Ruling Brings Relief

Walters' attorney, Kate McFarlane, said after the ruling that her client plans to explore an appeal.

She argued that Walters was manipulated by a powerful employer and that trauma affected her ability to come forward sooner.

According to RollingStone, McFarlane called the decision disappointing and said she believes the law has not kept up with what victims experience.

Manson's lawyer, Howard King, welcomed the ruling, saying the judge reviewed the facts and reached the correct conclusion.

He said the decision brought some relief to Warner after years of legal battles and personal damage.

King added that Warner has consistently denied the accusations and maintained his innocence.

This was not the first time Walters' case faced dismissal. A different judge threw it out in May 2022, but an appeals court later allowed it to be revived, leading to Tuesday's hearing.

Walters is one of several women who have publicly accused Manson of abuse. Some cases, including a lawsuit filed by actor Esmé Bianco, were settled out of court.

Others were dismissed. In a separate matter, the Los Angeles district attorney previously declined to file criminal charges against Manson, citing expired time limits and insufficient evidence.