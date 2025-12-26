10 Songs That Became Global Hits Thanks to 'Stranger Things'

As "Stranger Things" prepares to end in late 2025, fans are looking back at what made the show unforgettable. Beyond monsters, bikes, and friendships, one element stands above the rest: music.

Over nearly a decade, the Netflix series didn't just use songs—it revived them. Older songs found new life in 2025, reappearing on charts, connecting with younger audiences, and blending seamlessly into today's pop culture.

The show's creators once explained their approach clearly, saying the goal was to let music feel like another character in the story. That idea helped turn simple scenes into moments the whole world remembered.

Below are ten songs that became global hits again because "Stranger Things" gave them new life.

1. "Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)" – Kate Bush

The track became one of the most memorable moments in the series, heightening the tension and emotion of Max's escape.

Decades after its original release, the song surged back onto global charts and reached a new generation of listeners.

2. "Master of Puppets" – Metallica

Eddie Munson's guitar performance turned this heavy metal song into a worldwide talking point, Collide said.

The scene mixed bravery, music, and sacrifice. After the episode aired, the song exploded on streaming platforms and entered charts again across many countries.

3. "Should I Stay or Should I Go" – The Clash

This song became part of the story itself. It was tied to Will and his brother Jonathan, showing comfort and connection during scary times.

Because it mattered to the characters, it also mattered to viewers, helping the song find new fans.

4. "California Dreamin'" – The Mamas & The Papas

Used at the start of Season 4, this song sounded hopeful but played over scenes that showed things were not okay. That contrast made the moment powerful and pushed the song back into public attention worldwide.

5. "Material Girl" – Madonna

This fun mall scene gave viewers a break from danger and showed Eleven learning how to be a regular kid. The song's playful energy made it trend again and reminded fans why Madonna ruled the '80s.

Read more: The Most Iconic Music Videos of 2025 and How They Redefined Visual Creativity in Pop Culture

6. "Heroes" – Peter Gabriel version

This slower, emotional cover played during moments of loss and reflection. Its gentle sound made sad scenes even deeper, helping the song reach listeners who had never heard this version before.

7. "Never Ending Story" – Limahl

What started as a funny duet became one of the show's most shared moments. The song's surprise use during a serious mission made it unforgettable and turned it into a viral hit all over again.

8. "You Don't Mess Around with Jim" – Jim Croce

This song helped define Hopper's character. Its confident tone matched his personality and became closely linked to him, leading fans to rediscover the track.

9. "Baba O'Riley" – The Who

Used in trailers and big moments, this song's bold opening fit the spirit of kids facing huge danger. According to SocietyOfRock, It helped build excitement and brought the classic rock anthem back into the spotlight.

10. "Africa" – Toto

This lighter moment reminded viewers of normal life before things went wrong. Even brief use helped the song trend again and connect nostalgia with warmth.

Why the Music Mattered

"Stranger Things" didn't use songs just for background noise. Each track matched the feeling of the scene. Fear, joy, sadness, and hope were all guided by music.

That's why these songs didn't just reappear—they mattered again.

As the show comes to an end, its music legacy lives on. These songs now belong to both the past and the present, proving that the right sound at the right moment can travel across generations and around the world.