Diddy & Biggie's Son Accused in Disturbing Sexual Assault Case Against Male Record Producer With Major Update

A civil case against music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs for sexual assault has taken a big turn. The son of the late rapper Notorious B.I.G. is now getting a lot of attention after a court ruled that he must respond to the claims.

The lawsuit was filed by record producer Hay, who has worked with big names like Rihanna. It was first filed in July 2025. The New York Post says that the original complaint against Combs said he sexually assaulted someone and did other bad things, but it didn't name Christopher Wallace Jr., the son of the late rapper Biggie Smalls. Hay changed the filing about a week later to include Wallace, saying that he helped and supported Combs in the actions he is accused of.

The accusations against Combs and Wallace include sexual battery, false imprisonment, and emotional distress. HotNewHipHop says that Wallace has to respond to the complaint by next Friday, February 13, because of a recent ruling.

Hay says that a court document describes an incident that happened in 2020 while he was working on a remix tape to honor Notorious B.I.G. The source says that when Hay told the police what happened, they said that Combs "took off his shirt to show his penis and told Hay to come finish him off."

The complaint went on to list more accusations. Hay said that Combs "finished himself off and ejaculated on one of Notorious B.I.G. shirts." He also said that after the act, the founder of "Bad Boy Records" threw the shirt on him and said, "Rest in peace BIG," according to HotNewHipHopRest in peace BIG," as cited by HotNewHipHop.

Hay also said that a second incident happened in 2021, when Combs again forced him to have oral sex. Wallace sued Hay for defamation after the allegations were made public. This led to the legal back-and-forth that resulted in the most recent update in the case.

Combs' lawyers have always denied the claims. In a statement that was shared on HotNewHipHop, his representatives said, "Mr. Combs categorically denies as false and defamatory all claims that he sexually abused anyone."

Even though there is still a civil lawsuit going on, Combs has gotten a procedural update in a different federal case. HotNewHipHop says that his request for a faster appeal has been granted, which means he can make his case to the court by April 9, 2026. Legal experts say that an early release is still unlikely before May 8, 2028, but the expedited appeal gives the review a shorter time frame.

In the coming weeks, courts will look at the claims and responses in the case, which is still getting a lot of attention in the music industry.

