Doja Cat Gives Sneak Peak of Tracklist From Her Upcoming Album in Now-Deleted Tweet

On X (formerly Twitter), Doja Cat teased several unreleased song titles from her upcoming fifth studio album.

The post was made on November 12, when the "Kiss Me More" singer unveiled a total of 13 tracks. This includes songs "Cards," "Break My Heart," "Take Me Dancing," "Anything," "Acts of Service," "Aint News," "Make It Up," "Turn the Lights On," "Slow Burn," "Wood Holly," "Did I Lie," "Crack," and "Appreciation."

Doja Cat has shared song titles from her upcoming album. pic.twitter.com/WhckELYwpS — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 12, 2024

Doja Cat's post was also accompanied by a series of heart emojis, which reflected her excitement, and fueled speculations on the platform.

Though the tweet was deleted shortly, netizens managed to screenshot the tracklist and upload it online.

On October 25, Doja Cat sparked rumors of releasing new music due to her tweet, which simply stated, "album." Since the tweet, fans have weighed in on their take regarding Doja Cat's next project.

album — DOJA CAT (@DojaCat) October 25, 2024

As of November 12, the tweet currently garners 20k retweets and 135k likes, highlighting fans' anticipation for Doja Cat's new content. Many fans were ecstatic to learn the news, leading them to express their delight and even hope for a collaboration.

Some of their comments included, "So, are we getting a Lisa collab?" "Ariana and Tyla, collab please, omg," and "Megan and Ariana definitely need to be in this album."