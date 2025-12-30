Snoop Dogg's Christmas Halftime Show with Lainey Wilson Accused of 'Swiping' Beyoncé's Style—Fans Outraged

Beyoncé's cultural impact again became a focal point of online debate following a Christmas Day NFL halftime show that many viewers say closely resembled her own performance from the previous year. The controversy emerged during a broadcast that was expected to deliver light holiday entertainment but instead ignited heated discussion across social media.

According to reporting by AtlantaBlackStar, the moment unfolded during halftime of the Minnesota Vikings' 23-10 win over the Detroit Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium. Snoop Dogg headlined the performance, which featured a polished, festive aesthetic that contrasted sharply with his earlier, edgier image. The reaction intensified when country singer Lainey Wilson joined him onstage.

Viewers quickly began comparing the visuals — including the all-white styling, country framing, and overall tone — to Beyoncé's 2024 NFL Christmas halftime show during her "Cowboy Carter" era. The resemblance, intentional or not, reopened lingering conversations about cultural borrowing and who is afforded grace when crossing genre lines.

One commenter wrote under Netflix's post, "Look at snoop in jiggaboo Red, aint he crip?"

Another viewer added, "Snoop has lost all his gangsta and has become a country blumpkin."

A shorter response read, "Im more disappointed in snoop."

Attention soon shifted toward Wilson herself. One post stated, "She couldn't get that Grammy so she just stole her show."

Another viewer wrote, "Told Beyomce she wasn't country ! Then stole her whole sh-t."

One frustrated fan concluded, "Lainey copying Beyoncé with Snoop = hard pass Nope!"

The backlash cannot be separated from the scrutiny Beyoncé faced when Cowboy Carter first entered the country music space. While the album sparked debate over authenticity and belonging, it later dominated charts and reshaped expectations for country crossovers.

Wilson has previously addressed comparisons to Beyoncé. As cited by American Songwriter. She said, "We both share a deep appreciation for what each other does and I think that she's introduced a lot of people to the country genre that maybe ever even knew that they liked it, and country's on fire right now."

Snoop Dogg's involvement added another layer of controversy, particularly given criticism surrounding his appearance at a Donald Trump–related event earlier this year. Even his red outfit drew speculation.

One user joked, "or christmas red... or blood red... lol."

By week's end, Beyoncé remained central to the conversation without issuing any response. For many viewers, the debate underscored a familiar conclusion: when influence is unmistakable, comparisons are inevitable.