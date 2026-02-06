Taylor Swift Wedding Reception Teased by Travis Kelce With Hilarious Beer Joke

Travis Kelce gave fans a funny sneak peek into what they might expect at his upcoming wedding reception with Taylor Swift, all thanks to a lighthearted joke about beer.

While arriving at his "New Heights" podcast Super Bowl party on Wednesday, the NFL star was asked how many kegs of his Garage Beer brand would be served at the celebration.

Smiling, Kelce replied, "Man, I can't even count that high." The quick comment instantly grabbed attention and added to the growing excitement around the couple's big day.

Kelce, 36, appeared relaxed and cheerful as he made his way into the event, which he co-hosted with his brother, Jason Kelce.

After the party, cameras caught him chatting with fans, signing autographs, and joking about his earlier appearance at the Waste Management Open Pro-Am.

According to PageSix, his playful mood made the wedding tease feel even more genuine, like a moment shared with friends rather than a planned headline.

Although Taylor Swift, also 36, did not attend the Super Bowl party, her presence was still felt. Fans noticed a framed photo of the pop star displayed inside the venue.

One fan pointed out online that the picture came from Swift's 2017 Super Saturday Night pre-Super Bowl concert, a small but meaningful nod that did not go unnoticed.

💬| Travis Kelce when asked how many kegs of his Garage Beer will be available at his wedding with Taylor Swift:



“I can’t count up that high” #DRUNKTAYLOR will thrive 😭 pic.twitter.com/pRalUVfX7i — The Taylor Swift Updates (@theTSupdates) February 5, 2026

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Plan Summer Wedding

The couple has been in the spotlight since Kelce proposed to Swift in August 2025 after two years of dating.

Since then, interest in their wedding plans has only grown. The pair is set to tie the knot this summer at Ocean House in Watch Hill, Rhode Island, a scenic spot known for its ocean views and privacy.

While details about the ceremony remain mostly secret, reports have suggested the couple has also considered hosting additional celebrations in Tennessee and possibly on a private island, Yahoo reported.

Despite the excitement, not everyone is expected to be on the guest list. Recent reports indicate that Blake Lively, once a close friend of Swift, may not be invited.

An insider shared that inviting her could "trigger a media frenzy," adding to the careful planning around the event.

Swift's friendship with Lively has been under scrutiny following legal drama involving the actress, and sources say the two have not had a meaningful conversation in quite some time.