Pink Wraps 'Summer Carnival' Tour, Becomes 2nd Highest-Grossing Show of All Time Among Female Artists

P!nk has set a record-breaking achievement following the completion of her "Summer Carnival" world tour.

The "Summer Carnival" tour kickstarted on June 7, 2023, in Bolton, England. The singer has since brought many fans to watch her live performances, as well as enjoy unexpected and special moments with her audience.

However, the singer ended her tour earlier on November 20, leading to an estimation of her world tour's gross details from Billboard on the 25th. According to the findings, P!nk's 2023 to 2024 concert run had garnered a total of $584.7 million.

From October 1 to 18 within her nine-show lineup, the singer managed to secure a gross figure of $44.2 million and 254,000 sold-out tickets.

This led her to claim the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Top Tours chart, as the singer's October performances earned her status as the biggest touring act of the month.

Trailing P!nk in the top three was Travis Scott, who had grossed $41.2 million and an attendance of 352k inside his seven-show lineup. In No. 3, Usher followed with a gross estimate of $36.6 million and attendance of 197,000 across 15 shows.

The outlet also claimed that P!nk's "Summer Carnival" has become the second-highest-grossing tour of all time among female artists. The status of the top tour list was also on hold with its final rankings, as Taylor Swift's ongoing "Eras" tour reportedly has an estimated billion-dollar figure.