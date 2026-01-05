Ariana Grande Caught in Vulnerable Moment on Critics' Choice Red Carpet, Lip Reader Reveals

Ariana Grande's attention to detail was on full display as she attended the 2026 Critics' Choice Awards in California, but a fleeting moment on the red carpet revealed a hint of insecurity.

Professional lip reader Nicola Hickling, speaking to Mirror US, interpreted an off-camera exchange where Grande asked, "Do I look good?"

She then turned to show off the back of her gown and added, "The back An unnamed companion offered reassurance, and Grande responded, "Thank you."

The 32, year, old looked radiant in a custom Alberta Ferretti gown covered in gems, paired with a sheer, beaded cape. Her brown hair was styled in an elegant updo, with wispy bangs framing her face, echoing her Glinda character from "Wicked."

Grande's Critics' Choice Loss Sparks Fan Reactions

Her portrayal in "Wicked: For Good" earned her a Best Supporting Actress nod, while the film itself drew attention in major categories including Best Picture, Best Costume Design, and Best Hair & Makeup. Competing alongside her were Amy Madigan, Elle Fanning, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Wunmi Mosaku, and Teyana Taylor.

Fans expressed disappointment on social media after Grande lost to Madigan.

One wrote, "What a massive snub this is just a mess I'm so sorry but Amy's performance wasn't even all that-"

Another added, "when are they finally going to take ariana grande butera seriously for her portrayal of glinda? she deserved the critics choice award for best supporting actress far more than any of the other nominees. the way she completely embodied glinda was nothing short of incredible, yet shes constantly overlooked."

ariana grande wrote critics choice awards members a letter about what playing glinda meant to her ♡ pic.twitter.com/ZFGsMESFf7 — Ariana Grande Today (@ArianaToday) January 1, 2026

Supporters praised her dedication, "she poured years of work, study, and dedication into the role of glinda. especially knowing it had been her dream since she was a child. hopefully the golden globes and the oscars step up and give her the recognition she has truly earned and deserves!"

Some kept it lighter, saying, "WELL ARIANA GRANDE WINS MOST BEAUTIFUL AT CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS TODAY!"