Keith Urban Reportedly Erupts in Fury Over Nicole Kidman's Alleged Romance with Billionaire Paul Salem

Country music star Keith Urban is reportedly upset after his ex-wife, Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman, was linked to billionaire businessman Paul Salem.

According to Radar Online, a source close to Urban said, "Keith is raging at the idea of Nicole being linked to anyone so quickly, and the fact he is an older, distinguished multi-millionaire is only fueling that anger and jealousy at the prospect of them getting together. Even though the divorce was amicable on paper, it's still raw for him. Seeing her name connected to a powerful, wealthy executive has hit a nerve."

Another insider noted that Urban's reaction stems more from timing than jealousy. "Keith knew the day when Nicole decided to move on would come, but he didn't expect speculation about her love life to begin so soon after their divorce was finalized. He feels protective of his family and doesn't like the circus that comes with these kinds of romance rumors," they said.

Kidman, 58, and Urban, 58, finalized their divorce in January in Nashville after 19 years of marriage. They share two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15. The divorce was settled amicably, with Kidman receiving primary custody and both waiving claims to child and spousal support despite six-figure incomes.

A source close to Kidman stressed there is no active romance with Salem. "Nicole knows that Paul has made no secret of the fact that he admires her, and she's flattered in a general sense, but there is no romantic relationship there. They're not seeing each other privately, and she isn't entertaining the idea of dating anyone at this point. Her energy is firmly directed toward her daughters and the professional commitments she has lined up," the insider said.

Friends describe Kidman as entering a new chapter of her life. "Nicole genuinely feels like she's stepping into a new phase with a clear head and a lighter heart. Spending the holidays back home in Australia gave her a sense of perspective and calm, and returning to Nashville with that mindset has helped her feel steady and centered," a source explained.

Professionally, Kidman is preparing for multiple projects, including the sequel to Practical Magic. "Right now, Nicole is channeling almost all of her emotional and mental energy into her work. Staying professionally engaged gives her structure and purpose, and that's where her attention is firmly fixed at this stage," another source added.

In separate news, according to Yahoo! Entertainment, Jennifer Lopez has reportedly been supporting Keith Urban after his split from Nicole Kidman, prompting speculation about a possible spark between the two longtime friends from "American Idol. "

Insiders told Heat World UK that J.Lo reached out to offer encouragement, recalling how others supported her after her own divorce. Sources say Urban appreciates her kindness, especially as many celebrities have sided with Kidman.

Their close rapport, dating back to their Idol days, has fueled whispers that their friendship could turn romantic.