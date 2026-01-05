Billy Joel Surprises Fans With First Live Set Since Revealing Brain Condition

Billy Joel made an unexpected return to the stage on Friday, Jan. 2, delighting fans with his first live performance since announcing his brain disorder diagnosis.

The 76-year-old music legend joined Billy Joel tribute band Turnstiles for a two-song set at a village amphitheater in Wellington, Florida, which was celebrating its 30th anniversary.

"I wasn't planning on working tonight," Joel joked to the crowd, according to the Palm Beach Post.

As he played piano alongside Turnstiles, his daughters Della and Remy danced beside him, while his wife Alexis Roderick watched from the audience.

According to RollingStone, the singer performed the fan favorites "We Didn't Start the Fire" and "Big Shot," much to the crowd's excitement.

Billy Joel surprises fans with first live performance since brain disorder diagnosis https://t.co/IV9wrLIKG3 pic.twitter.com/hvJLaWQJN5 — New York Post (@nypost) January 3, 2026

Read more: Billy Joel Cancels All Upcoming Concerts After Brain Disorder Diagnosis

Billy Joel Brings Family onstage

The performance marked Joel's first public appearance since May 2025, when he revealed he had normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH), a condition that occurs when cerebrospinal fluid builds up in the skull and places pressure on the brain.

His announcement led to the cancellation of all upcoming concerts as he focused on treatment and physical therapy.

At the time, Joel's team explained that the condition had affected his hearing, vision, and balance.

In a July 2025 interview with Bill Maher, Joel reassured fans, saying, "It's not fixed. It's still being worked on. I feel fine. My balance sucks. It's like being on a boat."

He added, "They keep referring to what I have as a brain disorder, so it sounds a lot worse than what I'm feeling."

The Florida event was organized to celebrate Wellington's milestone anniversary, with Turnstiles booked as the main act, Billboard reported.

Throughout the show, the tribute band hinted that a special guest might appear, and the crowd erupted when Joel stepped onstage.

The singer also invited his family to share the moment, making it a heartwarming family affair.