Cher Reveals Manifesting Her Relationship With AE Edwards and His Son

Cher is opening up about how she believes she manifested her relationship with music executive Alexander "AE" Edwards — and even his young son — long before they became part of her life.

The music icon shared the personal story during a recent appearance on Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert podcast," offering fans a rare look into how the relationship came together naturally.

During the conversation, Cher, 79, explained that before meeting Edwards, she clearly spoke her wishes out loud.

"Before I met him, I walked around my house saying, 'I want a man and a toddler,'" she said.

According to People, Shepard responded that she had "declared it to the universe," a moment that made Cher laugh.

She added that she did not expect those wishes to come as a package, but that is exactly how things turned out.

Edwards, 39, is the father of a 6-year-old son named Slash, whom he shares with his ex, Amber Rose.

Cher said she enjoys spending time with Slash and described him as bright and funny.

She shared a lighthearted story about taking him to see "The Lion King" and how his playful personality made the day memorable. Her tone made it clear that being part of his life brings her joy.

Cher Says AE Edwards Supports Her Success

Cher also spoke warmly about Edwards himself, calling him a "wonderful person" who is "really funny."

She praised his support and confidence, explaining that he is not threatened by her fame. "The more I shine, the more he has won," she said, echoing Shepard's comments about supporting a partner's success, OK Magazine reported.

The couple has been together for more than three years and was first linked in November 2022 after being spotted holding hands in Los Angeles.

Since then, they have made public appearances together, including attending the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony as a family.

Their nearly 40-year age gap has drawn public attention, but Cher has repeatedly said it does not bother her.

In a past interview, she explained, "They're not living my life. Nobody knows what goes on between us, but we just have a blast."

She added that Edwards views her spirit as young, even as she grows older.

Cher also recalled their first texting exchange during a separate interview, joking that she did not expect to fall in love with a younger man — or through text messages. "There goes that theory," she said.