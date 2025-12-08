Cher, 79, Reportedly Eyeing Spring Wedding With AE Edwards Despite Age Gap Criticism

Cher may be getting ready to say "I do" again. New reports say the 79-year-old music icon is thinking about marrying her boyfriend, Alexander "AE" Edwards, sometime before she turns 80 in May.

The possible wedding comes even as people continue to talk about their 40-year age gap, something Cher has long brushed off.

According to a source who spoke with the Mirror, Cher "doesn't give a hoot" about the age difference and is ready to take the next step with Edwards.

The insider also said she views her 80th birthday as "the perfect time" for them to "seal the deal." They added that she has her heart set on walking down the aisle during the spring, Yahoo reported.

However, a representative for Cher told Page Six that the report claiming a wedding is already planned is "not true."

Even so, the talk has sparked interest because Cher has openly defended her relationship many times.

During a recent appearance on "CBS Mornings," Cher brushed off the criticism, offering a brief, dismissive reaction.

She told Gayle King that other people do not live her life and added, "Nobody knows what goes on between us, but we just have a blast."

Cher Says Edwards Keeps Her Spirit Young

Cher also shared that Edwards helps her feel young at heart, saying he often reminds her, "You know, you get older, but your spirit is younger."

According to PageSix, Cher has not been shy about showing how she feels. She said she loves Edwards and thinks he is very talented, calling him "one of the most talented persons I've ever met."

The two reportedly began their relationship in November 2022, shortly after they were spotted walking hand in hand in Los Angeles.

Soon after, Cher confirmed the romance to fans online and made it clear she was not bothered by negative comments.

During a Q&A on X, she wrote, "I DONT GIVE A [flying] FK WHAT ANYONE THINKS."

Since then, Cher and Edwards have made several public appearances together, including a red carpet debut at a major fashion show.

They have also worked creatively as Edwards helped produce music for Cher's Christmas album in 2023.

Cher was previously married to Sonny Bono and later to Gregg Allman. Her dating history includes well-known names such as Val Kilmer, Gene Simmons, and Tom Cruise.