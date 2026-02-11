Lil Durk Wins Partial Ruling as Judge Bans Some Lyrics as Murder-for-Hire Trial Evidence

A federal judge has ruled that some of Lil Durk's rap lyrics cannot be used as evidence in his upcoming murder-for-hire trial, though a final decision on excluding all lyrics and music videos is still pending.

US District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald said Monday that specific lines from Durk's song "Hanging with Wolves" would be barred. In the track, the rapper, whose legal name is Durk Banks, raps, "I'm the type to hop on a flight with a warrant, you gotta catch me."

Prosecutors had argued the lyric suggested Banks planned to flee the country after his arrest, but Fitzgerald called the line "sheer propensity" and ruled it inadmissible, RollingStone reported.

"Particular lyrics [sought] to bolster the government's argument that there was an intention to flee — which is traditionally viewed as consciousness of guilt — will be excluded because they really are just sheer propensity," the judge said.

Banks, 33, faces charges alleging he hired hitmen to target Los Angeles rapper Tyquian Terrel Bowman, known as Quando Rondo, in August 2022.

Prosecutors claim the attack was revenge for the 2020 shooting death of Banks's friend King Von.

During the ambush, Bowman's cousin, Saviay'a Robinson, was killed. Banks was arrested near a Miami airport in October 2024, allegedly while preparing to board a private jet to Italy. His defense maintains the trip was for "business and spiritual reasons" in the Middle East.

During Lil Durk’s hearing today, the judge ruled that these lyrics will be excluded from being used against him at trial. 👀 pic.twitter.com/iAdIzlUb9S — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) February 10, 2026

Lil Durk's Lawyers Seek to Block All Lyrics

Durk's lawyers are seeking to block all lyrics and music videos from being admitted, arguing rap is hyperbolic poetry and jurors could misinterpret it. Defense attorney Marissa Goldberg emphasized that songs are artistic expressions, not literal evidence of criminal intent.

"This is art, this is music," Goldberg said in court. "But there's no doubt it's prejudicial in criminal trials. And the government wants to use it in extraordinary abundance."

According to Hollywood411, she added that the government "cherry-picks" violent material while ignoring videos showing Banks in nonviolent, everyday contexts, such as his Grammy-winning song "All My Life."

Prosecutors, however, argue that certain lyrics and videos are critical to showing involvement in a subgroup of Banks's Chicago-based rap collective, Only The Family (OTF), allegedly engaged in criminal activity.

Assistant US Attorney Ian V. Yanniello told the court that visuals clarify lyrics that could otherwise be ambiguous.

Banks's trial is scheduled to begin April 21, though co-defendant scheduling issues could delay it.

As he was led from the courtroom Monday, Banks smiled at his wife, India Royale, and acknowledged supporters, including his father, Dontay Banks.