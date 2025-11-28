Ray J Leaves Jail After $50K Bond as Princess Love Alleges Gun Threat in Family Dispute

Ray​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ J was released from the Los Angeles County jail on Thursday afternoon after posting a $50,000 bail. His release marked the end of a tumultuous few hours that started with a livestreamed argument and culminated in a criminal threat charge.

Images captured the singer as he subduedly left the building, chatting on the phone and not looking to the photographers for a response.

A person claiming to be the manager of the rapper spoke to the reporters stating that Ray J called him from the jail and requested him to come and help him get out.

TMZ, which first reported the incident, also confirms ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌this.

Shortly after leaving custody, Ray J was seen outside a nearby bail bonds office with a cigarette in hand before heading inside. The arrest stemmed from a confrontation at his home that played out publicly on Ray J's livestream, where he was seen handling a handgun and loading it. Princess Love later accused him on camera of pointing the weapon at her during the argument.

Ray J has been arrested after allegedly pulling a gun on Princess Love.



Chaos erupted on a livestream where Ray J can be seen in possession of a handgun while Princess Love & others seemingly try to remove the children from the home.



At one point Ray J said, "If these n***as… pic.twitter.com/WcX1Hrz3ve — Mílagro Press (@milagropress) November 27, 2025

Princess Love Speaks Out After Livestream Altercation

Hours after Ray J's release, Princess Love released her own video on Instagram, captioned "Enough is enough," addressing both Ray J and the public.

In her message, she said she has taken on the bulk of parenting their children, Melody and Epik, and would never put them in harm's way. She referenced the livestream, saying she would not risk "leaving them with a man who's waving a gun around."

Princess also alleged that Ray J pulled a gun on her and her cousin's husband when she attempted to leave with the children.

She went on to say she had hoped the kids could spend Thanksgiving with their father, but felt she needed to be present because, according to her, the last time he watched them alone, the children found him "in bed naked with another woman."

In the video, Princess urged Ray J to get professional help, telling him he was "more than drunk" and saying she was praying he would enter treatment.

Ray J Responds to the Confrontation

He‍‌‍‍‌‍‌‍‍‌ explained that, in his view, it was necessary for him to shield his personal space and that he thought the police officers who arrived should realize the reason for his behavior and also pointed out over and over his affection for his children.

Ray J's next court session is scheduled for December 19.