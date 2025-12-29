Ray J Makes Explosive Claims About Suge Knight's Alleged Sexual Crimes as He Defends Diddy

R&B singer Ray J stirred up fresh controversy around Sean "Diddy" Combs and Suge Knight with some incendiary allegations toward Knight during a paid autoload livestream chat with Amber Rose while defending the Bad Boy mogul.

Ray J also spoke on his view regarding Diddy's actions versus what Knight allegedly did. He introduced his position by saying, "I do know the truth, 'cause I know Diddy." The outlet BallerAlert picked up that he explained Diddy made mistakes, but they weren't the kind of things Knight did.

Amber Rose disputed claims made by Ray J, using an appearance-versus-reality approach. She said, "You don't know the truth," furthering that one really never knows what happened behind closed doors.

Ray J continued to draw a distinction between the two figures, implying that Knight might have exhibited sexual aggression towards men, a trait Diddy did not exhibit. He said, "Diddy did some bad things, but taking a man out of his will? I know nas that take nas, and Diddy never came off like Suge [allegedly] came off."

READ MORE: Ray J's Shocking Drunken Rant Sparks High-Profile Abuse Speculation: Did Diddy Cross the Line?

HotNewHipHop noted in its summary of the remarks that Ray J's comments also alluded to Knight's incarceration, suggesting that he believes some of the allegations against Knight were exaggerated or false.

Amber Rose countered, emphasizing that being outwardly inappropriate does not preclude private misconduct. She said, "Suge is probably just more outward with it. But it don't mean it didn't happen." She added that public parties do not always reflect the private behavior of the individuals involved.

The livestream got attention not only with Ray J defending Diddy, but also because he renewed his allegations against Knight, who has long been a controversial figure in the world of music. Per HotNewHipHop, Ray J has continued his charges against the complaints, signaling that he is further ready to stand in and publicly defend Diddy.

Ray J and Knight were once said to be close, but that relationship has apparently changed, with the reasons behind this unknown. The public has reacted to this new livestream, and though some might expect a response from Knight in prison, it has yet to come.

READ MORE: Princess Love Alleges Ray J's Kids Caught Him Naked with Another Woman