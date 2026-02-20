Ray J Offers Cash Reward After Fan Allegedly Snatches Heart Monitor at Concert

Ray J has been wearing the device for two weeks as the doctors monitor his heart condition. At one point, while singing his 2005 smash One Wish, Ray J leaped into the crowd, and that's when the monitor was allegedly taken.

The singer says it cannot be stressed enough that the heart monitoring device has very sensitive data that his medical team is in dire need of.

He told TMZ he is now offering a cash reward for its safe return, describing the situation as "no joke" and noting that doctors had flagged this period as particularly "critical."

Ray J Opens Up About His Heart Health

This incident comes weeks after Ray J told fans that his heart is operating at only 25 percent capacity and predicted he may have less than a year to live. On Instagram, he said, "2027 is definitely a wrap for me. That's what the doctors say." He added that he was advised to take better care of his body, admitting, "I shouldn't have went this hard, bro."

He also discussed what he wants to leave for his estranged wife, Princess Love, and their children, Melody (born 2018) and Epik (born 2020): "My baby mama gonna be straight. My kids gonna be straight. If they wanna spend all the money, they can spend it. I did my part here."

On his final wishes, he said, "And d***, when it's all done, burn me. Don't bury me."

Ray J also sent out gratitude to his parents for their support and gave kudos to his sister Brandy by saying that she "paid my bills for me for the rest of the year" after the ordeal.

Balancing Health and Career Commitments

Regardless of the severe health problems, Ray J mainly concentrates on work. Through an Instagram clip he talked about new TV projects and insisted his strong desire to perform live again.

He also explained to his followers that he "almost died" in the hospital but continued, per Page Six, "as long as I stay focused and stay on the right path, then everything will be all right, so thank you for all your prayers."

TMZ quoted a source close to Ray J revealing that he had chest pains that led to hospitalization in January, and he needed an echocardiogram and x-rays. His health problems seem to be consistent as he was also sick and hospitalized in October 2021 when he was treated for pneumonia and was scared to die.

Besides health problems, Ray J has also had a rocky personal life.

He was arrested shortly before this health scare for allegedly pulling a gun on his estranged wife. He and Princess Love, married in 2016, have had an on-and-off relationship since 2014 and have filed for divorce four times.