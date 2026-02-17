Ray J Sparks Concern After Bloody-Eyed Performance Amid Ongoing Health Battle

Ray J has fans worried after a shocking performance during his Valentine's Day concert.

The 45-year-old R&B singer, known for hits like "Sexy Can I" and "One Wish," appeared on stage in Shreveport, Louisiana, with what looked like blood running from his eyes.

The performance came just three weeks after he revealed that doctors told him he only had months to live following a serious hospitalization for pneumonia.

According to E! News, videos shared online show Ray J wearing black sunglasses as he handed roses to fans. At one point, a red tear seemed to run down his right cheek.

Later, he lifted his glasses to reveal dried blood beneath both eyes. During the show, he also removed his shirt, revealing a heart monitor taped just below his collarbone.

Before the performance, Ray J posted on Facebook, saying, "I'm putting my life on the line for this show!!"

Ray J Performs With Apparent Blood Running From Eyes After Near-Fatal Heart Issues https://t.co/ITZRm7PZUh — E! News (@enews) February 17, 2026

Fans Shocked by Ray J's Valentine's Day Show

Despite the intense imagery, he reassured a friend backstage, "I've been getting better."

The concert featured performances by Kelly Price and Bobby Valentino, among others, and fans were both amazed and concerned by the singer's appearance, Yahoo reported.

This health scare comes after a troubling update from Ray J in late January.

In an Instagram video, he shared, "My heart's only beating 25 percent, but as long as I stay focused and stay on the right path, everything will be all right. My health is not OK, so I thank everybody for supporting and praying for me through everything."

The singer also credited his older sister, Brandy, and his Love Cabin castmate Shila Hasanoff for helping him through his health struggles, saying, "I'm alive because of your prayers."

Ray J has two children with his estranged wife, Princess Love: Melody, 7, and Epik, 5. Earlier this month, he admitted that doctors had warned him he may not have long to live, citing previous issues with alcohol and drug abuse that affected his heart.

He was admitted to a Las Vegas hospital on January 7 with severe pneumonia and heart pain, according to TMZ.