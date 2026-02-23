Keith Urban's Longtime Manager Gary Borman Retires, Borman Entertainment Closes

Veteran music manager Gary Borman has announced his retirement and the closure of Borman Entertainment, ending a 50-year run in the music industry.

The news was first reported by the New York Post. Borman shared the decision on Sunday, confirming that his longtime company will shut its doors five decades after it began.

One of his most famous clients, country star Keith Urban, will move to a new management firm. A representative told Variety that there is no official announcement yet about where Urban will land next.

Borman managed Urban for 25 years, guiding him through some of the biggest moments of his career. In a heartfelt statement, Borman reflected on his time in the business.

"To say I've been lucky to have spent my time doing what I've loved would be an understatement," he said.

According to Variety, he added that he worked "side by side with some of the most gifted artists" and felt grateful for everyone who shaped his journey, including the tough moments that helped him grow.

Keith Urban Pays Tribute as Gary Borman Retires

Urban also shared warm words about his longtime manager. "I'm so grateful to Gary (and my entire Borman Nashville family) for the most incredible and successful time together," Urban said.

"It was extraordinary — what we were able to accomplish together — and I'll forever be grateful for the creative and collaborative spirit we were all a part of for so long." He wished Borman and his team the very best in the future, Parade reported.

Borman described his bond with Urban as deeply personal. "Keith and I shared a journey not unlike brothers," he said, adding that he will always remain a fan.

Over the years, Borman Entertainment worked with many well-known artists.

These include James Taylor, Faith Hill, Bee Gees, Yellowjackets, Violent Femmes, Dwight Yoakam, Rolling Stones and Natalie Cole. His work helped shape careers across country, rock, pop, and jazz music.

The retirement also comes during a time of change for Urban. The singer recently finalized his divorce from actress Nicole Kidman after nearly 20 years of marriage.

The split was finalized on January 6, 2026. The former couple share two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.