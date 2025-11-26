Keith Urban Makes Heartfelt Admission Amid Nicole Kidman Split: 'Completely Lonely and Miserable'

The return of Keith Urban to social media has sparked further public interest in the reported breakup with actress Nicole Kidman, after his tearful revelation in his new reality series "The Road" that life on tour had made him "completely lonely and miserable".

Urban resurfaced online after almost two months of absence and shared a promotional clip of the series. The post, though light-hearted in nature, garnered immediate attention since this was his first public activity following Kidman's filing for divorce.

The Atlanta Black Star reported that fans latched onto his comments, which had resurfaced from the show and now carried new weight amid the couple's split.

The series captured one of Urban's reflections on touring life. He reflected, "When you wake up on a tour bus at 3:30 in the morning, sick as a dog, in the middle of nowhere, and you've got to play your fifth show that night... missing your friends, your family, completely lonely and miserable."

Another moment in the premiere added to public speculation. Urban said, "Why am I doing this? ... Because this is what I'm born to do," a line that fans now interpret through the lens of a dissolving 19-year marriage.

Read more: Keith Urban Fires Back at Fans Linking His Lyrics to Divorce From Nicole Kidman

Atlanta Black Star reported that Daily Mail readers commented heavily on the televised comments from Urban. "I have a feeling he was lonely even in that relationship! Sometimes, both parties just need to move on and up," one commenter wrote.

One critic expressed frustration. "Oh shut up Keith! If you were lonely enough to destroy a family, right before doing that, should have canceled your tour (avoiding a mistress) and stay on set with your wife!"

Others did not give much weight to his remarks. "No one cared about him before the split," one person wrote, while another said, "Soo lonely!! What a big deal! At least he not waking up thinking about bills and money!! Good for u!! Don't take that for granted!!!!"

Still another reader extended the criticism to Kidman. "I feel bad for his daughter's. Nicole is apparently very immature to have married him. She had to have known he was immature and has issues.s."

Urban's reemergence into public life coincided with Kidman's own headline-making appearance at Sabrina Carpenter's Nashville show, where she joined the pop star in a playful moment that quickly went viral.

Meanwhile, a concert clip supplied by TMZ, which showed Urban singing closely to a woman, raised speculation, considering it came within days after Kidman's filing and shortly after he was spotted not wearing his wedding ring.

Rumors of a third party had been circulating for weeks, and though tabloids suggested Kidman did not dispute the rumors, the actual speed of the split reportedly surprised her.

Ultimately, Urban's public attempt to move on only intensified the tensions. His words about being "completely lonely and miserable" now echo across social media as fans continue to parse the timeline of the breakup.