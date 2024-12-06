Laufey Reveals How Olivia Rodrigo Asked Her to 'Hang Out' With a Random Text Message

During an interview with the LA Times, Laufey revealed that her friendship with superstar Olivia Rodrigo all started from a text.

"She just texted me out of nowhere from an unknown number: 'Hey, it's Olivia Rodrigo. I'm such a fan of your music. Can we hang out sometime?' I was like, 'What?!' I literally texted my whole team because I thought maybe it was spam," she shared, reflecting on her utter disbelief.

She continued: "That's one way to get me: 'Yeah, here's my address.' Then we just hung out. We're both half-Asian, half-white — we've always had this kind of mixed identity. And anything that I've gone through this year, she's gone through on a very exaggerated level. It's been really lovely to be able to check in and hang out and not feel crazy."

They've since been spotted together on numerous occasions, with Laufey even scoring an invite to Rodrigo's Guts World Tour Film premiere.

SHOW ME THREE DIVAS! Olivia Rodrigo com Laufey e Chappell Roan. #GUTSWorldTourFilm. pic.twitter.com/Qh7Q97lRXK — Update Olivia Brasil (@updateoliviabr) October 26, 2024

The two have been majorly supportive of each other's careers, as both songstresses achieve major milestones. Laufey's debut album, 2022's Everything I Know About Love, landed at number three on Billboard's jazz albums tally; last year's follow-up, Bewitched, earned her a Grammy for traditional pop vocal album.

"I think I'm the youngest winner ever in that category," the 25-year-old told the LA Times, "which is funny because I'm not that young."

Rodrigo has had an exciting year as well, continuing to tour Guts around the globe, though it's set to conclude on July 1, 2025, in Manchester, England. Her romance with British actor Louis Partridge has been mostly kept under wraps, though the two have seemingly been thriving since late 2023.