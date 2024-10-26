Chappell Roan Sparks Outrage for Making Olivia Rodrigo's 'GUTS' Tour Movie Premiere 'About Her'

Olivia Rodrigo had her friend Chappell Roan by her side for support as they and Laufey attended the premiere of the documentary capturing her "GUTS" World Tour.

The tour was initiated to promote Rodrigo's latest album of the same name, released in 2023, which started this year.

Olivia Rodrigo, Chappell Roan and Laufey at the GUTS World Tour movie premiere.



pic.twitter.com/8KwAZL1SiR — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 26, 2024

Roan has accompanied Rodrigo on several dates who served as her opening act. The two musicians have a long-standing professional relationship, first crossing paths during Rodrigo's "SOUR" Tour in 2022.

Roan also opened for Rodrigo back then and lent her vocals to three tracks on the "GUTS" album.

However, Roan again found herself embroiled in a heated confrontation on the red carpet, marking another incident following her well-known dispute with a photographer at the MTV VMAs just a month prior.

Chappell roan lashes out at papparazi at the #VMAs pic.twitter.com/hFzwgKSCVn — ً (@holdyourhurt) September 11, 2024

In a widely circulated video capturing the moment, the "Good Luck, Babe!" singer confronted the unnamed paparazzi, expressing, "You were so disrespectful to me at the Grammys."

Chappell Roan confronts a photographer who was disrespectful to her at a Grammys party. pic.twitter.com/phs1SOTRER — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 26, 2024

"You were so disrespectful to me at the Grammys. You yelled at me at the Grammy party," she told the photographer. "Yes. Yes... At the Universal after-party. I remember. You were so rude to me, and I deserve an apology for that."

"Yeah, yep yep, you do. No no no. You need to apologize to me," she went on.

After the video, it remains uncertain whether Roan received the apology she was seeking, but a fellow team member intervened before any resolution was revealed.

Despite the excitement surrounding Rodrigo's movie debut, many social media users are angry at the "Casual" singer for overshadowing the former Disney star's moment in the spotlight.

@eternalcumslime said on X, "I can't believe this hypocrite found a way to make olivia rodrigo's tour movie premiere about her."

@Triplefoul24 added, "If she wouldnt have done this, I wouldn't have even known that Olivia had a tour movie coming out."

@kairoyaltyy said of Roan, "this is her entire brand now."

"this is cringe. you know i understand sticking up for yourself but its hard to find any real authenticity in this when she knows everyone's watching and filming her 'confronting' this man. this rubbed me off in the wrong way," @VIK19941 wrote.

@AsimKha98665237 mocked, "Love how Olivia's premiere became a platform for Chappell to stand up for herself."

@ConnorDaBarbie added, "She's so miserable... doing that at your friends event..."

In addition to defending Roan, some supporters argued that she was justified in her actions due to the disrespect she had faced.

According to @melangas122, "im tired of celebs who pretends to be nice so they don't get any backlash from it i love that she's not afraid of speaking her mind not matter what."

@americanreqiuem tweeted, "she's a breath of fresh air honestly more celebs should do this."

@prdctoftheprblm went on, "It's about time someone in the industry calls out the disrespect paps," while @spicy_ava wrote, "The way she advocates for herself and pushes back against shitty treatment that people expect her to put up with just as part of "the deal" with being a singer... so inspiring."