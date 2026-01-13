Ariana Grande Reportedly Taking A Break From Cynthia Erivo After Intense 'Wicked' Promotion

Ariana Grande is reportedly stepping back from her co-star Cynthia Erivo following the whirlwind promotional tour for "Wicked: For Good," the second installment of the hit musical film franchise.

According to the Daily Mail, the singer and actress, who have long been the faces of the movie's press circuit, are said to be focusing on separate paths now that the intense promotional schedule has concluded.

Grande appeared solo on the red carpet at Sunday's Golden Globes, showing off a new brunette look and accompanied by longtime friend Doug Middlebrook, while her boyfriend, actor Ethan Slater, was notably absent. Despite the absence, the couple is said to be in a stable place privately.

"They're like an old married couple at home," a source told the Daily Mail. "They'd rather hang out together and do simple things like play board games or binge-watch shows rather than go out to fancy places."

The source also added that Grande had "put Ethan on the back burner while she was promoting the movie," adding that the actor understood her public focus needed to remain on the film.

Slater Takes a Step Back During Press Tour

During the movie's global promotional tour, which spanned multiple continents from Asia to Europe, Slater, who portrays Boq in the film, kept a low profile. He appeared at only a few premieres and a single cast Q&A session, letting Grande and Erivo take center stage.

"Ethan knew the Ariana and Cynthia thing was all about marketing the movie," the source said.

"Ariana needed to be front and center with Cynthia. The two of them were everywhere and Ethan was nowhere to be seen. Although he's in the movie, he's not a selling tool like Ariana and Cynthia. He's a pro and understands the business. That's why he was OK with it."

Although Slater has kept a low profile in public, he has been supportive of Grande privately. In December, the two posted some pictures of their moments together on social media, including a few shots of Grande with her dog Toulouse which Slater filmed and posted online. Shortly afterwards, Grande added the pictures to her profile with pink heart stickers.

Ariana and Cynthia's Changing Dynamic

Grande and Erivo's bond, which seemed inseparable during filming and press appearances, has reportedly softened in recent months. While the pair were frequently seen together during interviews and red carpet events, multiple sources told the Daily Mail that their relationship outside of work was primarily professional.

"One source noted that Ariana and Cynthia definitely forged a bond while filming both 'Wicked' films, but they never hung out when the cameras weren't around," the report said. "Their relationship was purely professional, and they're moving in different directions career-wise."

Another source added that the two actresses simply "needed space" after finishing the promotion. "It was a lot. Intense. Nothing bad, but they were together for weeks," the source said.

"Now it's like, 'Let's hang with other friends.' It wasn't dramatic. It's still all love."