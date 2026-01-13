Meghan Trainor Pushes Back on Online Sleuths Linking Her to 'Toxic Mom Group'

Meghan Trainor is pushing back against online speculation linking her to a so-called "toxic mom group," making it clear she wants no part in the drama sparked by Ashley Tisdale French's viral essay.

On Monday, Jan. 12, the 32-year-old singer addressed the rumors again in a TikTok video, using humor to deny any involvement.

Trainor lip-synced to a scene from "Stranger Things" in which a character desperately tries to convince others of the truth.

According to Unilad, across the video, she wrote, "Me still trying to convince everyone I'm not involved in the mom group drama," and added in the caption, "I swear I'm innocent."

The online chatter began after Tisdale French published a personal essay in "The Cut" describing her decision to leave what she called a "toxic" mom group.

Although the actress kept all names anonymous, internet sleuths quickly began guessing which celebrities might have been part of the group, with Trainor's name frequently mentioned. Those assumptions, Trainor has suggested, are simply not accurate.

This was not her first response. Days earlier, Trainor shared another TikTok joking about how she learned of the situation.

The video showed her sitting at a computer with a shocked expression, captioned, "Me finding out about the apparent mom group drama."

Daryl Sabara Denies Any Feud Between Meghan Trainor

The clip was set to her new song, "Still Don't Care," from her upcoming album Toy with Me, which is scheduled for release on April 24. The playful tone suggested surprise rather than involvement.

Trainor's husband, actor Daryl Sabara, also stepped in to clear the air. Speaking to TMZ, he denied that there was any feud between his wife and Tisdale French.

"No drama over here, just trying to keep the kids happy," Sabara said, explaining that their focus remains on their two young children, People reported.

He added that he hopes Tisdale French is doing well following the attention surrounding her essay.

In the original piece, Tisdale French framed her experience as a lesson in self-care and honesty, not an attack on specific people.

"If a mom group consistently leaves you feeling hurt, drained or left out, it's not the mom group for you," she wrote, encouraging others to walk away from relationships that no longer feel healthy.