Meghan Trainor Addresses Health Criticism Following Post-Pregnancy Transformation

Meghan Trainor is standing strong in the face of public criticism over her post-pregnancy transformation.

The Grammy-winning singer, known for hits like "All About That Bass," recently opened up about her 60-pound weight loss, breast augmentation, and health-focused lifestyle, saying she has never felt better despite online negativity.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, 31-year-old Trainor discussed how focusing on her health has helped her feel more empowered.

She also shared insights into life with her husband, Daryl Sabara, and their two young sons, Riley, 4, and Barry, 2.

"I'm literally for the first time ever, after having babies, taking care of my health to the highest level and I've never felt better and I look incredible. I feel great," she said. "And that's when people attack me?"

The singer shared that she now prioritizes her own well-being above all else.

"I'm taking care of myself. I have to find a way to not be affected by that," she added, acknowledging the criticism has only grown louder as she's embraced her new look, ENews reported.

Trainor has publicly discussed the lifestyle changes and efforts that contributed to her transformation.

Meghan Trainor’s weight loss is the final nail in the body positivity coffin...



Remember when Megan Trainor was the poster girl for “real bodies” back in 2014?



Fast forward a decade, and her transformation is striking.



She’s slim and sculpted, her once-cheeky face now sharp,… pic.twitter.com/ljNbERVCxI — Evie Magazine (@Evie_Magazine) November 11, 2025

Read more: Meghan Trainor Says She Was Told Nobody Cares About Pop Stars Once They Become a Mom

Meghan Trainor Reveals Diet, Training, and Mounjaro Use

Earlier this year, she shared on Instagram that she worked with a dietitian, started training with a fitness coach, and used the Type 2 diabetes medication Mounjaro as part of her postpartum weight-loss plan.

Trainor shared that her focus has been on becoming the healthiest and strongest version of herself, both for her children and for her own well-being, and said the changes have left her feeling great.

Cosmetic changes have also been part of her transformation. Trainor admitted she had previously overdone Botox, but she has no regrets about her breast augmentation.

"I got my dream boobs and they are gorgeous. I had two babies, I pumped everything out of me and then I lost a bunch of weight, and my boobs were like 'we're not boobs,' you know?" she told sources in March. "I was like, 'I'm going to get some new ones,' and that was my dream."

The criticism surrounding her appearance has even inspired Trainor's latest music. According to Yahoo, her new single, "Still Don't Care," was written in response to the backlash she's faced.

"The world's getting crazier and meaner," she said. "For the first time ever after having babies, taking care of my health to the highest level, and I've never felt better... And that's when people attack me?"