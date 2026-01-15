Kanye West's 'Villadome' and 350+ More Bizarre Trademark Filings Shut Down by Authorities

Kanye West's business operations have suffered another major blow as U.S. authorities dismissed hundreds of trademark applications tied to the rapper. The move comes amid a series of public controversies, including antisemitic remarks and erratic behavior, which have reportedly impacted his fortune and professional endeavors.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office confirmed to RadarOnline that many of West's trademark applications, filed through his firm Ox Paha, were abandoned due to failure to establish use in commerce within the required time frame.

"The applications for marks such as 'Yews,' filed across categories including clothing, food, household goods, jewelry, and even news reporting, were not approved," the spokesperson said.

The source also revealed that approximately 350 applications submitted over the past year have been left dormant, making them invalid. "These filings expired because the proper steps weren't completed in time," a source explained.

A business analyst who reviewed West's filings told RadarOnline, "It's rare for any of his recent trademark efforts to succeed. There hasn't been a single application by Ox Paha in the last five years that was registered."

West's abandoned trademarks also included high-profile names tied to his career, such as Ye, Yeezus, Yeezy Sound, and Donda. Some of the filings were unconventional, covering slightly altered spellings like Villadome, Drome, Villadrome, Villadram, Droam, Villadroam, and Villadraom.

A trademark law expert explained the broader impact, saying, "Failure to register these names can affect branding, product launches, and licensing opportunities. Repeated dismissals suggest systemic issues with filing strategy or compliance."

Despite the setbacks, West continues to maintain a public presence in music and fashion. The publication notes, however, that these latest rejections add to the mounting challenges facing the rapper's business ventures amid ongoing controversies.

Furthermore, Kanye West's first interview in months has left fans worried and saddened by his subdued demeanor, according to HotNewHipHop. In the brief exchange, West appeared disengaged and gave blunt answers, including saying "Life" when asked about a fashion trend he regrets.

Fans reacted with concern in the comments, expressing sadness and speculation about his well-being. The interview comes amid ongoing fallout from past antisemitic remarks, strained personal relationships, and professional setbacks.

Despite the concern, the rapper has recently sought healing, including meeting with a rabbi to take accountability and seek forgiveness.