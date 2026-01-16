Keith Urban Keeps Flings Silent With NDAs While Quietly Dating Post-Divorce: Report

Keith Urban is reportedly keeping his romantic life under wraps amid his divorce from Nicole Kidman.

The country music superstar is said to be requiring strict nondisclosure agreements and avoiding public outings with potential partners.

"Keith has always been private, but now that he's going through this divorce, he's extra secretive," according to an insider who spoke to Radar Online. "He wants to sow his wild oats and enjoy himself, but the last thing he needs is for that to get out."

Urban shares two daughters with Kidman, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15.

The source added that the singer "doesn't want to air his and Nicole's dirty laundry. He wants to keep things as amicable as he can for the sake of his daughters."

Urban reportedly feels judged by the public and sees these measures as the only way to manage his personal life.

Rumors of New Relationships

While most of Urban's dating remains secret, he has been linked to younger musicians. Several reports have mentioned guitarist Maggie Baugh, 25, and singer-songwriter Karley Scott Collins, 26, who toured with him earlier this year.

Meanwhile, sources say Urban has begun to feel regret following the split. One insider told Star Magazine that he is "lonely," "exhausted," and "isolated," and that he "misses the kids terribly and is finding it tough to deal with the harsh reality that his family is blown up."

The divorce settlement granted Kidman primary custody, with Urban allowed 59 days per year. According to the agreement seen by People, both parents are required to provide a stable and supportive environment for their daughters.

Meanwhile, Kidman has reportedly leaned on longtime friend Russell Crowe. According to sources, Crowe has been checking in regularly and offering advice.

"People think he's all hard edges, but with her, he's showing a much softer side," an insider said. Crowe has encouraged her to focus on projects and other work to maintain her focus.

Despite speculation about Kidman's circle, Urban is reportedly exploring new relationships, though details remain limited.

A source told Daily Mail that he may be seeing "a younger woman in the business," but her identity has not been confirmed.