Rihanna Set to Confirm Music Comeback After 'Anti' Anniversary With UK Stadium Shows

Rihanna is preparing to make a major return to the music scene, reportedly scheduling a series of stadium shows across the United Kingdom.

The singer, 37, has not released an album since Anti in 2016, but sources say she has been planning a tour since August.

The Sun reports that the pop star will formally announce the upcoming performances soon. A source told the publication, "Rihanna is raring to go and cannot wait to get back on the road."

The insider noted that last year's concerts at London Stadium were canceled due to her pregnancy, a delay that ultimately worked in her favor.

"This month she will celebrate the tenth anniversary of Anti, which coincides with a decade since she last toured, so it feels massive to her and her team," the source said.

According to the insider, Rihanna is enthusiastic about performing again, and the shows are expected to be on a grand scale. While her music career has brought her global recognition, the past several years have been largely dedicated to her fashion and beauty brands.

Her return comes shortly after she welcomed her third child, a daughter named Rocki Irish, with partner A$AP Rocky in September. The couple also shares sons RZA, 3, and Riot, 2.

Rihanna Hints at Expanding Her Family

Rihanna recently sparked speculation about having more children after leaving a playful comment under a post by former "Love Island" star Montana Rose Brown.

Brown had joked about "deciding whether to get hot and sexy or get pregnant in 2026." Rihanna replied, "Wait! So I'm not crazy then? Bet!" suggesting she might be open to growing her family further.

Rocky, reflecting on fatherhood in interviews, has described the experience as life-changing. Speaking to ELLE at the CFDA Fashion Awards soon after Rocki's birth, he said, "Thank you, Lord, that we had a very successful birth. I'm in heaven right now. Life is great."

He also noted the unique experience of raising daughters, saying, "Yo, I wanna just say this to all the girl dads out there: I'm the newest member of the club, you know what I'm saying? Salute me, and welcome me. It's a brotherhood, and we gotta stick together out here, you know what I'm saying?"

In an earlier interview with ELLE before Rocki's birth, Rocky reflected on how becoming a parent brought him a sense of purpose beyond his "rock star" lifestyle.

"What's really fly is raising a family, bro, and loving them. Being there," he said, adding that he and Rihanna had hoped for a daughter.